The Platform Project Round One Recipients Announced

The Dunedin Dream Brokerage is delighted to announce an aural and visual feast coming for the heart of the CBD. The first two Platform Project funding recipients have been selected – the Paemanu collective’s Tū atu, tū mai – he karaka manu ki kā manuhiri and Dunedin Pride’s The Rainbow Aurora.

Paemanu Ngāi Tahu Contemporary Visual Arts project Tū atu, tū mai – he karaka manu ki kā manuhiri will be produced by prolific and wide-ranging local artist Vicki Lenihan (Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe, Ngāi Tahu).

The George Street sound installation is beautifully described as enlisting the call of native manu to invite avian and sapien visitors into the space to engage in the past, present and future infrastructural, social and environmental systems therein. This project draws together with whakaaro and kōrero from whanauka and friends.

Ms Lenihan says, “I see this as a metaphor for the reindigenising of the creative landscape and thus paralleling the reinvolvement of Mana Whenua in our city’s creative storytelling. This installation is a call to action, a wero to the citizens of Ōtepoti to recognise the opportunity to respond to decades and centuries of denying Mana Whenua our right to be seen and heard on our tūrakawaewae, and to embrace the celebration of our stories in our place.

“The installation is also, at its roots, through the beauty of the voices of our feathered cohabitants, a calming respite from the hubbub of the CBD’s daily machinations.”

Recordings of Town Belt native manu will play in series along the length of George Street, from dawn ‘til dusk. Information such as QR codes andr souvenir flyers (including braille transcriptions) will support each site, containing biological and cultural information about the manu heard in the installation that are indigenous to the landscape. One of the anticipated outcomes of this beautiful aural experience is a noticeable increase of the number of native birds and their song in the vicinity, and with that a marked downturn in starling, sparrow and rock pigeon populations.

DDB Broker Charlotte Parallel says, “The panel was really excited to receive this application from the Paemanu collective, and with a project that is so beautiful on so many levels. It considers the history of the place, the interaction of passers-by with the installation, the future of the area… We’re looking forward to seeing – and hearing! – it in the environment.”

Tū atu, tū mai – he karaka manu ki kā manuhiri is planned for installation in the George Street precinct in February. The project received $6000.

The second project, called The Rainbow Aurora, will be produced by Dunedin Pride, in place of their cancelled festival plans. They will be working alongside Gravity Events to create the work.

The lighting installation inspired by the Aurora Australis will glow in the sky over George Street, animated in a full colour spectrum rainbow aurora.

The Rainbow Aurora will inspire the wonder of viewing the Aurora Australis, and tell the story of the southern rainbow of the night through ideas of beauty and queer power in Dunedin.

Dunedin Pride secretary Trak Gray says, “Presenting The Rainbow Aurora across George Street will recreate the wonder of the Southern Lights, replicating the natural phenomenon in the public space and we hope it will evoke a similar sense of awe and discovery in the people who see it. It ties into the kaupapa of Dunedin Pride, which is that there is plenty to be proud of in Dunedin – we just need to highlight it in a new way.”

Pre-identified ‘hot spots’ will ensure people can get gorgeous photos with The Rainbow Aurora. Passers-by using George Street in a vehicle or on foot will clearly see the installation, and its presence will be a welcome addition to the sights of George Street for the month of March.

This installation is 150 linear metres of lighting suspended over a section of George Street to create a net of lights in the sky with the lighting mapped and animated to mimic the swirling, rippling effect of the Southern Aurora.

Ms Parallel says “With the ever-changing effects of the pandemic on our arts and events communities, the panel was so happy to see this positive and imaginative proposal

“Ōtepoti has a growing reputation for its Southern Lights viewing, and this technological reference to that natural beauty is sure to be an absolute attraction for both our residents and visitors to the city in March. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate our community and Pride Month.”

The Rainbow Aurora will be installed in early March and the project received $14,000.

DCC Central City Project Director Glen Hazelton says, “This round of applications to the Platform Project has reinforced how important George Street is to a diverse range of people in Dunedin’s community. Having installations of the calibre of these applications occurring during the renewal works will encourage people to continue to come into the heart of the city, as well as people who perhaps haven’t been inclined to do so before. This is good for the Retail Quarter, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact the installations will have in the area.”

Round two of the Platform Project fund is open now, until Monday 21 February. Information about how to apply is at https://www.dunedindreambrokerage.nz/the-platform-project

