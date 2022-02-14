CubaDupa Cancelled But The Show Goes On For Wellington’s Fringe Festival

It is with great disappointment that Creative Capital Arts Trust (CCAT) has cancelled its CubaDupa festival, planned for 26 and 27 March 2022.

CCAT has been working closely with our stakeholders to find a way of presenting CubaDupa under Green or Orange Light settings. However, it is highly likely that Aotearoa will be in the Red Light setting of the Covid Protection Framework on the festival dates, so six weeks out we are cancelling to provide clarity for our audiences, artists, sponsors, funders, suppliers and businesses who support the festival.

The great news is that CCAT’s NZ Fringe Festival opens on 18 February until 12 March as planned. The small venues, reduced capacities, and other measures will help to ensure audiences and artists can all safely participate. Hundreds of shows will go on under the red setting, tickets are in hot demand, and many events are selling out.

CEO of CCAT and Director of CubaDupa Drew James says: “The 2021 CubaDupa was our biggest and most diverse festival yet, and we have to accept that this is just not possible in 2022. We are looking forward to building on this for a massive 2023 event and will keep the CubaDupa portal running in readiness to transport our audiences into another dimension,”

Mr James continues: “The CubaDupa team is working hard alongside Wellington City Council to develop other ways of showcasing the work of our artists and supporting Cuba Street businesses. As we showed in 2020, when the Level 4 Lockdown caused the cancellation of CubaDupa, brilliant events such as Go Home Stay Home, Classical on Cuba, and Face to Face, are plausible and can be enjoyed by thousands in a safe digital or small venue format that meets Covid-19 Government Guidelines.

We understand that the cancellation of CubaDupa will be a huge blow for everyone who values the festival as an annual creative injection and business boost in our community. Our thoughts are with the businesses who are already hurting, and really depend on the additional turnover that CubaDupa brings to the Cuba Street precinct each year. Everyone is conscious of the need to slow the spread of Covid-19 while also ensuring that artists and staff can cope financially, and Wellington keeps its talented people.

We are grateful to the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme, and our key funders, Wellington City Council and Creative NZ, who will ensure that we are able to support our artists, crew, and suppliers at this time.”

His Worship Mayor Andy Foster says “CubaDupa is a highlight of Wellington’s creative events calendar and is much-loved by the Wellington community and visitors. The festival contributes hugely to the creative capital, and economic development of Wellington

As the core funder of CubaDupa, Wellington City Council is committed to supporting CubaDupa in this difficult time, and in the future. It is very positive that the NZ Fringe will go ahead in the current Covid-19 settings. This remarkably resilient festival is part of the cultural fabric of Wellington and has been running consistently for more than 30 years in Wellington.”

