Synergy Hair Joins Forces With National Netball League

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: Netball NZ

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has confirmed a three-year partnership with Synergy Hair who will become the new naming rights partner of netball’s national league.

The Synergy Hair Netball League is a key competition on NNZ’s calendar, underpinning the ANZ Premiership and vital in strengthening the performance pathway for emerging talent and competitiveness of New Zealand’s elite teams.

Synergy Hair will be the principal partner for the league which starts on Saturday, 5 March and concludes with a Grand Final at Pulman Arena on 7 May.

Six teams, aligned with the ANZ Premiership sides, will go head-to-head over 10 weeks with five games broadcast live on Sky TV.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said they were delighted to announce the new partnership with Synergy Hair.

“We’re thrilled to have Synergy Hair on board and backing that pathway for the next wave of talent aspiring to take their game further,” she said.

“Our partnership with Synergy Hair marks an exciting chapter for not only players navigating the performance pathway but also coaches, administrators and official who want to take that next step in their careers.”

Synergy Hair sells over 70 professional salon brands with their products including hair care, electrical, hair colour, hair accessories, men’s products and beauty products and has 12 salons nationwide as well as their leading online store.

Synergy Hair General Manager Kelvyn Glading said they were excited to back the national league and support the pathway for new talent.

“This partnership was an easy choice for us as it’s a great fit for our company. We are passionate about engaging with our community and believe the Synergy Hair Netball League will allow us to extend our support nationwide through netball’s development competition,” he said.

“To be able to assist the future of netball in New Zealand is something we’re very proud of and we look forward to watching those ‘future stars’ over the next three years.”

The defending champion Marvels will open the Synergy Hair Netball League when they host Waikato-BOP and South on 5-6 March.

