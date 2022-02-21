Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Modern Peruvian Cuisine

Monday, 21 February 2022, 8:04 am
Press Release: My Cultura Peru

Brought to Christchurch by My Cultura Peruvian Kitchen & Bar, this pop up restaurant will be showcasing the winner for 9 years in a row as the World’s Leading Culinary Destination: Peru. It’s culinary fusion keeps the cuisine in the spotlight and a favourite foodie destination.

My Cultura Peru will take over The Caffeine Laboratory’s kitchen. Located in the most beautiful street and soul of Christchurch, New Regent Street, this event will prove that Peru makes the difference in the Gastronomy Industry. Enjoy a 4 course tasting menu, with flavours from the capital of Peru, Lima and the South of Peru: Arequipa. We will have a vast Pisco Cocktails menu, Latin-American and NZ wine.

Modern Peruvian Cuisine will show you how special Peruvian food is. The multi-cultural and regional influences have created amazing food flavours and unique recipe variations leaving an indelible mark on its cuisine.

Date: 4 March 2022

Time: 5:30 pm onwards

Address: The Caffeine Laboratory – 1 New Regent Street. Christchurch City

The event has impact in more ways than one, with ticket booking fees supporting children's charities, thanks to a partnership with Humanitix.

Humanitix is the not-for-profit ticketing platform that gives events impact, putting booking fees toward closing the education gap. Humanitix’s programs include meals for disadvantaged school kids, education programs for girls and scholarships for indigenous students.

Tickets are now available from $80.00 through https://events.humanitix.com/modern-peruvian-cuisine

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from My Cultura Peru on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 