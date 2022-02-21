Modern Peruvian Cuisine

Brought to Christchurch by My Cultura Peruvian Kitchen & Bar, this pop up restaurant will be showcasing the winner for 9 years in a row as the World’s Leading Culinary Destination: Peru. It’s culinary fusion keeps the cuisine in the spotlight and a favourite foodie destination.

My Cultura Peru will take over The Caffeine Laboratory’s kitchen. Located in the most beautiful street and soul of Christchurch, New Regent Street, this event will prove that Peru makes the difference in the Gastronomy Industry. Enjoy a 4 course tasting menu, with flavours from the capital of Peru, Lima and the South of Peru: Arequipa. We will have a vast Pisco Cocktails menu, Latin-American and NZ wine.

Modern Peruvian Cuisine will show you how special Peruvian food is. The multi-cultural and regional influences have created amazing food flavours and unique recipe variations leaving an indelible mark on its cuisine.

Date: 4 March 2022

Time: 5:30 pm onwards

Address: The Caffeine Laboratory – 1 New Regent Street. Christchurch City

The event has impact in more ways than one, with ticket booking fees supporting children's charities, thanks to a partnership with Humanitix.

Humanitix is the not-for-profit ticketing platform that gives events impact, putting booking fees toward closing the education gap. Humanitix’s programs include meals for disadvantaged school kids, education programs for girls and scholarships for indigenous students.

Tickets are now available from $80.00 through https://events.humanitix.com/modern-peruvian-cuisine

