The Brag Media Confirms First-ever Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards

Rolling Stone Australia/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today confirmed that the first-ever Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards will take place at Glasshouse in Auckland on Wednesday, August 31 as a celebration of Aotearoa music. It follows the Australian expansion of the iconic music and pop culture masthead which launched locally in March.

The founding headline sponsor of the Rolling Stone New Zealand awards is craft brewery Panhead Custom Ales, with supporting sponsors SAE and Canna also confirmed. The Awards are invitation-only for a night of live music, drinks and celebration of incredible Kiwi music.

Acknowledging New Zealand’s talented musicians, the Panhead Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards will pay tribute to the year that was in music, honouring artists across five categories including Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist and the Rolling Stone Global Award.

Rolling Stone Australia/NZ is also giving its magazine subscribers the power to determine an award winner too, with the first Rolling Stone Readers’ Award. Rolling Stone Australia/NZ subscribers can cast their vote for their favourite Kiwi artist or group by voting here. Readers who vote will also be given the chance to attend the awards ceremony in August.

Nominations in the inaugural Panhead Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards open today and close Friday, June 17 via The Brag Media-owned The Industry Observer. The awards are open to New Zealand artists or groups that have released works during the eligibility period of April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The nominees will be announced on Friday, June 24.

The Brag Media’s Editor in Chief, Poppy Reid, said she is excited to bring the awards to NZ.

“Following our launch of Rolling Stone in New Zealand last month, I can’t wait to continue our commitment to Aotearoa’s thriving music industry with these Awards,” Reid said. “To be able to celebrate Kiwi artists in partnership with Panhead Custom Ales, and put local music in front of our Rolling Stone global team is such an exciting opportunity. As a Kiwi myself, I’m delighted to be part of the team that brings the Rolling Stone Awards to Aotearoa this year.”

This year Rolling Stone Australia expanded to New Zealand and last year launched the Rolling Stone Australia Awards, and, according to Roy Morgan data on the national Australian magazine market, Rolling Stone Australia reached 191,000 readers in the six months to December 31 2021, ahead of staple Australian mastheads Golf Digest, Family Circle and Who.

Among the winners at the second Rolling Stone Australia Awards in March this year were Amy Shark, Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI and King Stingray.

The next issue of Rolling Stone Australia/NZ arrives on newsstands on June 13 with RÜFÜS DU SOL on the cover and interviews with 5 Seconds of Summer, Jack White, Drag Race favourites, plus features on polyamory in NZ, the new internet, eight Kiwi acts primed for stardom, and a peek inside the secretive world of private gigs with hefty price tags.

© Scoop Media

