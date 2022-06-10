Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rare Beatles Memorabilia To Be Auctioned In Live Sale This Sunday

Friday, 10 June 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Webbs

Webb’s will auction rare Beatles memorabilia this Sunday 12 June at 11am. These fascinating mementos include individual expense claims for each Beatle during their time on tour, as well as signed fan photos, and an Old England watch with original strap and leather pouch.

The vendor had an intimate glimpse into the Beatles’ lifestyle as she served as the secretary to the Financial Controller during her tenure at Apple Corps in the UK. Apple Corps was established by the iconic rock band to oversee their business ventures, and the tongue-in-cheek pun is indicative of the group’s reputation for irreverent subversion. Further evidence of this is seen in the itemised expense claims from their iconoclastic heyday in the late 1960s. Also included are six royalty statements, referencing classics like ‘Something’, handwritten notes detailing instruments and equipment for the riotous 1969 Twickenham rooftop concert, and a signed copy of John Lennon’s mischievous first book of songs and poems, John Lennon In His Own Write.

The vendor was stunned to discover the treasures would amass such interest, let alone realise such a high potential value in the auction market. The pieces are all on view in Webb’s Mt Eden gallery, open to the public from now until the live sale this Sunday 12 June at 11am.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Webbs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 