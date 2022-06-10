Rare Beatles Memorabilia To Be Auctioned In Live Sale This Sunday

Webb’s will auction rare Beatles memorabilia this Sunday 12 June at 11am. These fascinating mementos include individual expense claims for each Beatle during their time on tour, as well as signed fan photos, and an Old England watch with original strap and leather pouch.

The vendor had an intimate glimpse into the Beatles’ lifestyle as she served as the secretary to the Financial Controller during her tenure at Apple Corps in the UK. Apple Corps was established by the iconic rock band to oversee their business ventures, and the tongue-in-cheek pun is indicative of the group’s reputation for irreverent subversion. Further evidence of this is seen in the itemised expense claims from their iconoclastic heyday in the late 1960s. Also included are six royalty statements, referencing classics like ‘Something’, handwritten notes detailing instruments and equipment for the riotous 1969 Twickenham rooftop concert, and a signed copy of John Lennon’s mischievous first book of songs and poems, John Lennon In His Own Write.

The vendor was stunned to discover the treasures would amass such interest, let alone realise such a high potential value in the auction market. The pieces are all on view in Webb’s Mt Eden gallery, open to the public from now until the live sale this Sunday 12 June at 11am.

