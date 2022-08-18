Hoodoo Gurus And Legendary Kiwi Acts Announced For NZ Festivals Selwyn Sounds And Hutt Sounds, March 2023

Legendary Australian rockers Hoodoo Gurus will return to Kiwi shores for the first time in over 20 years to headline Selwyn Sounds (4 March), new Wellington festival Hutt Sounds (5 March) and Auckland shows early March.

Fans can look forward to hearing Hoodoo Gurus hits like What’s my Scene, Like Wow - Wipe Out, Bittersweet and 1000 Miles Away – as well as performances from top New Zealand talent like Mi-Sex, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Gin Wigmore, Stellar*, Greg Johnson, and Blam Blam Blam.

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner says, “We’re thrilled to be coming back to New Zealand. Finally! We were starting to think it was never gonna happen - but we’re off and running now, with a spring in our step and a fire in our bellies. We’re coming to shake it down on The Shaky Isles!”

Promoter David Parlane launched the hugely successful Selwyn Sounds in 2017 and says: “This has been a dream of ours to welcome a great line-up of Australasian talent back and to expand into the North Island for 2023. Both festivals promise great value and a great day out for music lovers.”

Together with Plus1 Touring, the promoters have introduced Hutt Sounds - a curated Sunday festival in Upper Hutt at the home of craft beer and great food, Brewtown.

Festival dates, line-ups and ticket info:

SELWYN SOUNDS

Saturday 4 March 2023 11.00am – 8.30pm

Lincoln Domain, Meijer Drive, Lincoln – 15 mins drive from Christchurch.

Hoodoo Gurus

Sir Dave Dobbyn

Gin Wigmore

Mi-Sex Stellar*

Greg Johnson

Blam Blam Blam

Tickets: Fans can pre-register for 24-hour pre-sale at www.selwynsounds.co.nz and win VIP prizes.

Pre-sale starts 6pm, Wednesday 24 August. General sale starts 6pm Thursday 25 August.

HUTT SOUNDS AT BREWTOWN

Sunday 5 March 2023

2pm – 8.30pm, Upper Hutt

Hoodoo Gurus

Mi-Sex Stellar*

Greg Johnson

Blam Blam Blam.

Tickets: Fans can pre-register for 24-hour pre-sale at www.huttsounds.co.nz and win VIP prizes.

Pre-sale starts 6pm, Wednesday 24 August. General sale starts 6pm Thursday 25 August.

HOODOO GURUS’ AUCKLAND SHOWS

Wednesday 1 March: Paraoa Brewing, Whangaparaoa Peninsula (with Silk Cut)

Thursday 2 March: Powerstation, Auckland (wth Blam Blam Blam)

Tickets: Plus1 presale 6pm Wednesday 24 August; GA 6pm Thursday 25 August at www.plus1.co.nz

FESTIVAL ARTISTS

Since their formation in 1981, Hoodoo Gurus can boast 9 x ARIA Top 20 albums, 9 x ARIA Top 40 singles and a host of multi-platinum albums. Their debut album, Stoneage Romeos went to #1 on the US Alternative/College Albums Chart and remained there for four consecutive weeks. The band’s subsequent albums, Mars Needs Guitars!, Blow Your Cool and Magnum Cum Louder all reached the Billboard 200 and topped the Alternative charts (Performing at Selwyn Sounds, Hutt Sounds and two Auckland shows).

MI-SEX will rock out hits like Computer Games, People and But You Don’t Care. Founding member/keyboardist Murray Burns says, “I can’t wait to cross the Tasman and head home to play to the fantastic music-lovers at Selwyn Sounds and Hutt Sounds. Bring it on!” (Performing at Selwyn Sounds and Hutt Sounds)

Sir Dave Dobbyn, New Zealand’s most celebrated songwriter and musician, will perform at Selwyn Sounds for the first time. Festival goers will enjoy his string of hits that have guaranteed his enduring popularity, including Be Mine Tonight, Whaling, Outlook for Thursday, Oughta Be in Love, Loyal and Welcome Home (Performing at Selwyn Sounds).

Gin Wigmore whose first album “Holy Smoke” is certified 4 x Platinum will join the fray at Selwyn bringing her powerhouse voice to entertain the masses, together with her all-star band who love to turn it up and give it everything (Performing at Selwyn Sounds).

stellar* fronted by Boh Runga, will perform their chart-topping blend of rock and electronica at both festivals – rockin’ 25 years of timeless hits like Violent, Undone, All It Takes and Part of Me (Performing at Selwyn Sounds and Hutt Sounds).

Greg Johnson returns from the USA to perform 30 years of hits at both festivals, including iconic songs like Isabelle, Don’t Wait Another Day, Liberty, Save Yourself and many more (Performing at Selwyn Sounds and Hutt Sounds).

Rounding out the line-up at both Selwyn Sounds and Hutt Sounds is one of the most important New Zealand bands of the early 1980s, Blam Blam Blam. The legendary band - featuring Don McGlashan, Mark Bell and Tim Mahon – took their post-punk art rock into the pop charts, with unique classics like There is No Depression in New Zealand, Don’t Fight It Marsha and It’s Bigger Than Both of Us (Performing at Selwyn Sounds and Hutt Sounds).

