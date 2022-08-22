The Joyful Return Of The Farmers Santa Parade

The most wonderful time of the year will be even more special on Sunday 27 November with the return of our beloved annual Farmers Santa Parade – New Zealand’s largest Christmas parade.





Bursting at the seams with sleigh loads of Christmas spirit the Farmers Santa Parade will feature all of the fabulous characters, floats, marching bands, dancers, celebrities and more, that make this event the highlight of the family festive season.

Unwrapping good cheer from every chimney top, the parade allows grown-ups to relive the magic of their childhood and share their experience with a whole new generation, with a sparkle in their eyes.

Being our grandest Christmas parade, organisers encourage families to come and experience the unbridled joy and glorious nostalgia that attending this 89-year celebration delivers.

The Farmers Santa Parade is a treasured tradition which is made possible by the love and participation of around 4,000 volunteers and performers. The 2022 event will once again deliver all the fun and excitement, with a full commitment to family values and generosity of spirit.

Save the date for this wonderful parade and catch the Big Man in Red as he makes his way through the streets of Auckland.



Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 27 November 2022

Rain Date: Sunday 4 December 2022

Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm

Parade: 1 – 2.30pm

Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

www.santaparade.co.nz

#FarmersSantaParade

www.facebook.com/FarmersSantaParade

High-res images from previous years here: Parade Day Images



© Scoop Media

