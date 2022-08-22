Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Joyful Return Of The Farmers Santa Parade

Monday, 22 August 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

The most wonderful time of the year will be even more special on Sunday 27 November with the return of our beloved annual Farmers Santa Parade – New Zealand’s largest Christmas parade.


Bursting at the seams with sleigh loads of Christmas spirit the Farmers Santa Parade will feature all of the fabulous characters, floats, marching bands, dancers, celebrities and more, that make this event the highlight of the family festive season.

Unwrapping good cheer from every chimney top, the parade allows grown-ups to relive the magic of their childhood and share their experience with a whole new generation, with a sparkle in their eyes.

Being our grandest Christmas parade, organisers encourage families to come and experience the unbridled joy and glorious nostalgia that attending this 89-year celebration delivers.

The Farmers Santa Parade is a treasured tradition which is made possible by the love and participation of around 4,000 volunteers and performers. The 2022 event will once again deliver all the fun and excitement, with a full commitment to family values and generosity of spirit.

Save the date for this wonderful parade and catch the Big Man in Red as he makes his way through the streets of Auckland.
 

Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 27 November 2022
Rain Date: Sunday 4 December 2022
Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm
Parade: 1 – 2.30pm
Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

www.santaparade.co.nz
#FarmersSantaParade
www.facebook.com/FarmersSantaParade
High-res images from previous years here: Parade Day Images
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 