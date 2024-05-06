Auckland Tourism On Show At TRENZ 2024

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is thrilled to be taking Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s tourism experiences to TRENZ 2024, sharing what’s new and exciting with international travel buyers at the annual event.

Taking place in Wellington from 8 – 10 May, TRENZ 2024 is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest international tourism business showcase. This year TRENZ brings together 330 top travel buyers from 25 countries and 313 tourism businesses from across Aotearoa.

The event is an opportunity for tourism operators to meet with travel buyers from around the globe and promote Auckland as a premier destination, raise awareness of what visitors can enjoy in the region, and highlight what’s new.

Annie Dundas, Director Destination at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says that TRENZ is an important opportunity to showcase Auckland and its tourism operators to the world.

“TRENZ is an essential annual event for Auckland, and this year Tātāki Auckland Unlimited are attending off the back of a wider programme promoting Auckland internationally. Last month our North American Roadshow took 14 of Auckland’s tourism operators to nine United States cities over nine events. There is a clear demand for travel to Auckland now, and we’re excited to take what we learnt in the United States to a wider international and domestic market at TRENZ 2024.”

Fourteen Auckland tourism operators will be part of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s stand with a group of other Auckland operators joining other stands, including luxury and accommodation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Gabrielle Young, Director of Terra and Tide says TRENZ is significant for her business. Terra and Tide is a popular operator on Waiheke Island that offers sustainable tourism experiences.

“TRENZ provides us the perfect platform to connect directly with key players in the industry, getting us in front of domestic and international buyers as well as tourism media, influencers and more. We're excited to demonstrate what makes our walking, sailing and touring adventures so special and to forge lasting partnerships at TRENZ 2024."

NOTES:

14 Auckland-based tourism operators will be on the Tātaki Auckland Unlimited stand:

© Scoop Media

