Leads Established After Frost-affected Opening Day At The NZ Age Group Championships

Early leads have been established following the opening day of the New Zealand Age Group Championships, with a handful of players yet to finish their rounds due to light.

Pukekohe Golf Club greeted the players with frost this morning, delaying play for 90 minutes. The morning field all completed their rounds; however, 36 golfers from this afternoon’s field will need to come back early tomorrow morning to complete their rounds.

Of the golfers that finished, a few have built a healthy lead in their respective divisions.

Clearwater Golf Club’s Cooper Moore leads by four over Remuera’s Robby Turnbull at six-under-par in the under 16 boys division. Moore made six birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle early this afternoon to take the early ascendency over the golfer he came runner-up to in the South Island Age Group Championships.

North Shore’s Yicheng Wang shot one under, with Daniel Ko sitting on the same score but is yet to finish.

In the under 16 girls’ division, Aya Esaki has established a five-shot lead after shooting five-under in her opening round.

She made four bogeys, an eagle, and a single bogey en route to her incredible opening round. She leads Aroha Minhinnick, who shot even.

Pupuke’s Amy Im leads the under 19 girls after shooting three under.

She leads by five over everyone who managed to finish. Eunseo Choi sits one-under through nine holes and will need to come back early to finish her round tomorrow morning.

Finally, Daniel Freeman and Liam Judkins sit atop the under 19 division after finishing their rounds this morning. However, a number of under 19 golfers who are yet to finish their opening rounds are all under par through nine holes.

Ryan Courtney is the best of those at two-under-par through nine.

The remaining golfers yet to finish their opening rounds will get back underway at 7.15 tomorrow morning.

For live scoring, please see the below links:

Under 19 Boys: https://www.golf.co.nz/tournament-detail?tournamentid=497&competitionid=917199&clubid=338

Under 19 Girls: https://www.golf.co.nz/tournament-detail?tournamentid=497&competitionid=917201&clubid=338

Under 16 Boys: https://www.golf.co.nz/tournament-detail?tournamentid=497&competitionid=917200&clubid=338

Under 16 Girls: https://www.golf.co.nz/tournament-detail?tournamentid=497&competitionid=917202&clubid=338

