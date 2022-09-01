Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Steady Start For Kiwis At World Amateur Teams Championship

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 9:30 am
Press Release: Golf New Zealand

New Zealand is off to a steady start at the Eisenhower Trophy after their opening round at Le Golf National as Japan distances themselves from the field already.

Sam Jones (Manaia), James Hydes (Gulf Harbour), and Kazuma Kobori have combined for two-over to be in equal 29th in their quest to win the World Amateur Teams Championship for a second time on the 30th anniversary of New Zealand’s historic first win. Jones and Kobori had the two counting scores, shooting an even-par 71 and a two over 73, respectively. Hydes finished with a five-over 76.

Japan has taken a commanding six-shot lead following the first day’s play at 14-under. Spain sits second at eight under, with five countries a further shot back at seven under.

Jones got the Kiwis underway at 6pm (NZT) yesterday off the tenth and struck the ball beautifully tee through green in his opening nine. He began with three opening pars before making a birdie on 13. The Taranaki golfer parred his remaining holes after watching several birdie putts shave the hole.

His back nine started in a similar fashion, hitting a great shot into the par 3 second to give himself another look. He was again denied and unfortunately made bogies on five and seven to drop him back to one over par with two holes to go. He hit one of the shots of the day on eight, almost holing out, leaving himself a kick in two and with his par on nine, he was able to return a solid even par 71.

Kobori had the second counting score and anchored the team, following Jones and Hydes.

Kobori also struck the ball well off the tee, but an errant approach on his third hole, the 13th, left him with an impossible chip, which resulted in a double bogey. He parred his remaining holes on the opening nine to turn in a couple over par.

The Cantabrian began his closing nine with a birdie on the first to get back to even. However, like Jones, his putts continued to slide by the edge of the holes. He parred his remaining holes but bogeyed six to sign for an opening round of two-over.

The third team member fought hard all round but couldn’t quite get anything going. Hydes made six bogeys but birdied his final hole, the ninth, which will put him in good stead for tonight’s second round.

The play Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche tonight, with Jones leading the way again at 10.30pm, Hydes following at 10.41, and Kobori at 10.52pm (NZT).

Golf New Zealand National Coach Jay Carter’s Daily Blog: https://www.golf.co.nz/news-detail?newsarticleid=26963

Team leaderboard: https://www.igfgolf.org/watc/watc-2022-france/eisenhower-team-leaderboard

Individual leaderboard: https://www.igfgolf.org/watc/watc-2022-france/eisenhower-individual-leaderboard

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Golf New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 