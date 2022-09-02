Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Collection Of Works By Highly Respected New Zealand Artists Sold

Friday, 2 September 2022, 5:24 am
Press Release: Spark Foundation

September 1, 2022

A collection of 74 art works by some of New Zealand’s most influential and respected artists has sold for a hammer price of more than $1 million at an auction sale at the International Art Centre in Auckland tonight.

Proceeds from the sale of the Spark Foundation Collection which began to be assembled about 30 years ago, will be used to ensure more New Zealanders have access to digital versions of some of the country’s best art. Andrew Pirie, chairman of the Spark Foundation Board, said before the sale the digital versions of the collection will be enjoyed by more than the privileged few who worked for Spark. Until now the original art has been displayed on office walls with limited public exposure.

One of the works, Wellington Rooftop, a 1967 water colour by Rita Angus sold for a record $133,000 above its top estimated price of $120,000. The premium takes the sale price to $160,930.

Other artists in the sale included Gretchen Albrecht, Nigel Brown, Pat Hanly, Ralph Hotere and many others.

One work by Albrecht, Inlet West Coast, painted in 1974 was estimated to sell for up to $60,000. After spirited bidding when bidders at the auction rooms competed with online bidders, it finally sold for $165,000. With the premium added the price rises to $199,650, beating an earlier record set in April.

Most of the works listed in the catalogue sold for more than the top estimated price with a handful selling for close to the lower estimated price. About three works failed to reach their reserve price and were passed in.

International Art Centre director, Richard Thomson, who conduction the auction, said original art would always have a huge appeal but digital versions of very high-quality art would expose far more people to the talent of some of the country’s finest artists and that was likely to increase the value of the original.

“Digital art is becoming increasingly popular but the appeal of an original will never be lost,” Mr Thomson said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Spark Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 