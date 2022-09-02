Collection Of Works By Highly Respected New Zealand Artists Sold

September 1, 2022

A collection of 74 art works by some of New Zealand’s most influential and respected artists has sold for a hammer price of more than $1 million at an auction sale at the International Art Centre in Auckland tonight.

Proceeds from the sale of the Spark Foundation Collection which began to be assembled about 30 years ago, will be used to ensure more New Zealanders have access to digital versions of some of the country’s best art. Andrew Pirie, chairman of the Spark Foundation Board, said before the sale the digital versions of the collection will be enjoyed by more than the privileged few who worked for Spark. Until now the original art has been displayed on office walls with limited public exposure.

One of the works, Wellington Rooftop, a 1967 water colour by Rita Angus sold for a record $133,000 above its top estimated price of $120,000. The premium takes the sale price to $160,930.

Other artists in the sale included Gretchen Albrecht, Nigel Brown, Pat Hanly, Ralph Hotere and many others.

One work by Albrecht, Inlet West Coast, painted in 1974 was estimated to sell for up to $60,000. After spirited bidding when bidders at the auction rooms competed with online bidders, it finally sold for $165,000. With the premium added the price rises to $199,650, beating an earlier record set in April.

Most of the works listed in the catalogue sold for more than the top estimated price with a handful selling for close to the lower estimated price. About three works failed to reach their reserve price and were passed in.

International Art Centre director, Richard Thomson, who conduction the auction, said original art would always have a huge appeal but digital versions of very high-quality art would expose far more people to the talent of some of the country’s finest artists and that was likely to increase the value of the original.

“Digital art is becoming increasingly popular but the appeal of an original will never be lost,” Mr Thomson said.

