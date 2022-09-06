A Brand-new Virtual Experience Launches At The Civic’s Wintergarden As Part Of Auckland Live Cabaret Season

Auckland Live presents

Fever - New Zealand and Pacific Film Premiere & Modern Māori Quartet: Ngā 80’s

The Virtual Wintergarden

As part of the Auckland Live Cabaret Season

14 - 25 September

Audiences across Aotearoa can join in the fun of Auckland’s favourite night-time playground, the Auckland Live Cabaret Season, through a brand-new online experience: The Virtual Wintergarden.

Two of the highlights from the Cabaret Season’s programme: the New Zealand and Pacific premiere of Fine Fatale’s film Fever and the Modern Māori Quartet’s Ngā 80s, will be shared as part of this digital experience, in a fun and interactive online social environment.

Far more than just a performance streamed via Zoom, The Virtual Wintergarden will take audiences through The Civic foyer into the Wintergarden and allow them to explore the space, mix and mingle with other virtual patrons and experience surprise performances before taking their seats for the show. At the show, online patrons can react in real-time sharing emoji love and applause and creating a collective experience and connection with the performers!

Engagement with the arts has evolved and Auckland Live is thrilled to be able to offer artists and audiences the opportunity to experience performing arts experiences outside of the walls of traditional theatre spaces. Auckland Live has collaborated with leading creative digital studio DOTDOT to design this new experience, with the support of the Ministry of Arts Culture and Heritage. DOTDOT’s expertise in delivering inclusive, social, and immersive experiences have shaped this online offering. Audiences will be encouraged to engage and experience the uniqueness of a live experience within the Virtual Wintergarden.

When immersed in a virtual theatre, the traditional parameters are removed. It is no longer about where you sit but where your mouse leads you. It is no longer how you dress but how you want to interact. The Virtual Wintergarden is a key step towards providing opportunities for audiences to engage with performing arts in ways that encourage inclusion and diversity and complement our current offering within our venues. Whether you are a theatre goer, a gamer or a couch addict, the Virtual Wintergarden will welcome you and the artists together to ignite emotions and create memories that last a lifetime

- Nolwenn Lacire (Digital Curator, Auckland Live)



The line-up for The Virtual Wintergarden, at the Auckland Live Cabaret Season is:

Modern Māori Quartet Ngā 80’s , a back-to-the-future, nostalgic sonic joyride through the 80s in Aotearoa, performed by Aotearoa’s leading, award-winning contemporary Māori showband.

, a back-to-the-future, nostalgic sonic joyride through the 80s in Aotearoa, performed by Aotearoa’s leading, award-winning contemporary Māori showband. Fine Fatale’s Fever, the New Zealand and Pacific premiere of their short film inspired by their smash-hit cabaret is followed by a digital dance party celebrating this Pacific supernova of talent.

Whether you’re outside of Tāmaki Makaurau, outside of Aotearoa, or simply unable to attend in person, The Virtual Wintergarden provides the opportunity to connect in real time with this wild and wonderful community of arts aficionados in cyberspace.

Turn on your computer, pour a cocktail (or two!) and make merry at this year’s Auckland Live Cabaret Season from the comfort of your own home.

www.aucklandlive.co.nz

© Scoop Media

