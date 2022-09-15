Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Royal New Zealand Air Force Band Back In Action

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band will take to the stage at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre with its annual showcase event, the Air Force in Concert, on Sunday 25 September.

The Air Force in Concert will be an afternoon of varied entertainment, featuring symphonic masterworks, jazz standards and musical theatre hits from across the ages.

Versatile musicians from the band will also perform as a jazz orchestra and a drum line. The concert will highlight local talent, including award-winning entertainer Ali Harper, vocalist Leading Aircraftman Matt Mulholland, and resident bagpiper Sergeant Murray Mansfield.

After having to cancel the event for the past two years because of Covid-related restrictions, the band was looking forward to returning to the MFC stage to strut their stuff, said Director of Music Squadron Leader David Gallaher.

“We’re delighted to be back performing for our home crowd after an extended hiatus from the Wellington concert scene. The band is sounding excellent, and we can’t wait to show our audience what a symphonic band can do,” he said.

The RNZAF Band’s core duties include tasks such as welcoming visiting dignitaries at Government House and providing music for commemorations at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

In February 2021, the band completed a week-long South Island tour, performing to more than 4000 fans of all ages. More recently, it has been present at numerous musical and ceremonial events in Wellington, including the national Anzac Day services and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Service.

WHAT: The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band: The Air Force in Concert

WHEN: Sunday 25 September, 2.30pm

WHERE: The Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

TICKETS: Tickets are available from Ticketmaster (booking fees apply) and at the door on the day.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 