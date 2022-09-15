Royal New Zealand Air Force Band Back In Action

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band will take to the stage at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre with its annual showcase event, the Air Force in Concert, on Sunday 25 September.

The Air Force in Concert will be an afternoon of varied entertainment, featuring symphonic masterworks, jazz standards and musical theatre hits from across the ages.

Versatile musicians from the band will also perform as a jazz orchestra and a drum line. The concert will highlight local talent, including award-winning entertainer Ali Harper, vocalist Leading Aircraftman Matt Mulholland, and resident bagpiper Sergeant Murray Mansfield.

After having to cancel the event for the past two years because of Covid-related restrictions, the band was looking forward to returning to the MFC stage to strut their stuff, said Director of Music Squadron Leader David Gallaher.

“We’re delighted to be back performing for our home crowd after an extended hiatus from the Wellington concert scene. The band is sounding excellent, and we can’t wait to show our audience what a symphonic band can do,” he said.

The RNZAF Band’s core duties include tasks such as welcoming visiting dignitaries at Government House and providing music for commemorations at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

In February 2021, the band completed a week-long South Island tour, performing to more than 4000 fans of all ages. More recently, it has been present at numerous musical and ceremonial events in Wellington, including the national Anzac Day services and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Service.

WHAT: The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band: The Air Force in Concert

WHEN: Sunday 25 September, 2.30pm

WHERE: The Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

TICKETS: Tickets are available from Ticketmaster (booking fees apply) and at the door on the day.

