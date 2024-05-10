A Flight Cancellation Has Forced OFC To Reshuffle Group B Fixtures At The OFC Men’s Champions League 2024 In Tahiti

The tournament remains set to kick off on 11May (local time), with Group A participants, Rewa FC, Auckland City FC, Solomon Warriors, and Hekari United FC all in action.

However, there has been a change to the match schedule for Group B due to the cancellation of Ifira Black Bird’s flight from Port Vila yesterday. This cancellation took place when Air Vanuatu grounded international flights after reportedly going into administration.

OFC has looked at all scenarios to urgently obtain new flights for the club on different airlines. Ifira Black Bird will now be arriving into Tahiti on Tuesday 14 May.

The opening match for Ifira Black Bird against AS Magenta, originally scheduled for Sunday May 12 (local time), will now be played on Sunday May 19.

The Vanuatu club side will play its opening game against AS Pirae next Wednesday, May 15.

Match day three for Group B will now take place on Friday May 17 along with the final matches in Group A.

As a result of the changes, the semi-finals at Stade Pater are moved forward a day from May 21 to May 22, to allow teams adequate time to recover and prepare. The final, scheduled for May 24, remains unchanged.

All matches at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2024 will be streamed LIVE and FREE on FIFA+.

