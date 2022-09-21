Heffernan Ruled Out By Injury For Taini Jamison Trophy
Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ
Silver Ferns midcourter Kate Heffernan has been ruled out
of this week’s Taini Jamison Trophy against Jamaica due to
injury.
Heffernan is dealing with a toe infection and
has been replaced for the series by Kayla Johnson.
The
Silver Ferns go up against Jamaica in the opening Test at
Eventfinda Stadium tonight, with match two at Pulman Arena
at 7pm tomorrow
night.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more