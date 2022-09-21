Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Heffernan Ruled Out By Injury For Taini Jamison Trophy

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

Silver Ferns midcourter Kate Heffernan has been ruled out of this week’s Taini Jamison Trophy against Jamaica due to injury.

Heffernan is dealing with a toe infection and has been replaced for the series by Kayla Johnson.

The Silver Ferns go up against Jamaica in the opening Test at Eventfinda Stadium tonight, with match two at Pulman Arena at 7pm tomorrow night.

