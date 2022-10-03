Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

How To Watch The Rugby League World Cup 2021

Monday, 3 October 2022, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Spark Sport

Spark Sport has today announced that Warner Bros. Discovery will be the New Zealand free-to-air partner for Rugby League World Cup 2021 which takes place from 15 October to 19 November 2022 in England.

New Zealanders will be able to access all 61 matches across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments exclusively live and on-demand on Spark Sport while delayed coverage of all Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns matches will be available on Three and ThreeNow.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 is the pinnacle event in international rugby league and will see the 15 wheelchair matches played alongside the men’s (16 nations) and the women’s (eight nations) tournaments and broadcast live for the first time.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says: “We’re thrilled to make our debut as New Zealand’s exclusive broadcast rights holder for RLWC2021 and we’re looking forward to working alongside the team at Three to make the tournament as accessible as possible for league fans here.

“In 2017, we saw the enormous fanfare for the Pacific Nations, particularly Tonga as their men’s team made their way to a World Cup semi-final for the first time in the team’s history and I’m sure Tongan fans will be eagerly waiting to see what their team can achieve this year – flags and all.

“League fans will be able to start their day with a dose of World Cup action as the majority of matches conveniently hit New Zealand live in the morning.

“We look forward to bringing all 61 matches of the World Cup magic to rugby league fans all around Aotearoa come 15 October.”

Juliet Peterson, Senior Director Content ANZ, Warner Bros. Discovery says: “We’re incredibly excited to be expanding our sports offering on Three and ThreeNow through our continued partnership with Spark Sport. As the free-to-air broadcaster of Rugby League World Cup 2021 we’re so proud to be supporting our men's and women's teams and bringing Aotearoa’s sports fans more of the action they love."

To catch all 61 matches of the RLWC2021 live on Spark Sport, visit sparksport.co.nz.

- ENDS -

Notes to editor:

Matches free-to-air on Three include:

Men’s

DateMatchLive on Spark SportDelayed on Three
17 OctoberKiwis v Lebanon7.30am9.30am
23 OctoberKiwis v Jamaica7.30am8.30am
29 OctoberKiwis v Ireland7.30am8.30am
5 NovemberQF1: Winner Group B v Runner Up Group C8.30am

9.30am

(if Kiwis feature)

6 NovemberQF3: Winner Group C v Runner Up Group B8.30am

9.30am

(if Kiwis feature)

12 NovemberSF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF28.45am

10am

(if Kiwis feature)

13 NovemberSF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF43.30am

8.30am

(if Kiwis feature)

20 NovemberMen’s Final5.00am9.00am (if Kiwis feature)

Note: Quarter-Final and Semi-Final matches which feature the Kiwis will be delayed on Three. If the Kiwis are successful in reaching the final, Three will also show this match delayed.

Women’s

DateMatchLive on Spark SportDelayed on Three
3 NovemberKiwi Ferns v France6.00am9.30am
7 NovemberKiwi Ferns v Cook Islands6.00am9.30am
11 NovemberAustralia v Kiwi Ferns8.30am9.30am
15 NovemberSF1: Winner Group B v Runner Up Group A6.00am9.30am (if Kiwi Ferns feature)
15 NovemberSF2: Winner Group A v Runner Up Group B8.30am9.30am (if Kiwi Ferns feature)
20 NovemberWomen’s Final2.15am6.15am (if Kiwi Ferns feature)

Note: A Semi-Final match featuring the Kiwi Ferns will be delayed on Three. If the Kiwi Ferns are successful in reaching the final, Three will also show this match delayed.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Spark Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 