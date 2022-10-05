Eight’s Documentary Beyond Conversion To Debut On TVNZ October 11

Eight’s TV documentary BEYOND CONVERSION about the harrowing history of Conversion Therapy in New Zealand is set to launch via TVNZ on October 11. This is Eight’s 2nd documentary film production, produced via The Story Department.

Funded by Irirangi Te Moto - New Zealand On Air and TVNZ, BEYOND CONVERSION is produced by Leanne Pooley and directed by Loren Prendiville and is an intimate look at the fight to ban conversion practices in Aotearoa. BEYOND CONVERSION follows a bill many thought would pass unanimously, but was in-fact highly contested, prompting the largest number of public submissions in New Zealand's legislative history. This powerful story is told through the voices of Kiwi survivors, who have laid themselves bare to shed light on the impacts of conversion practices. The film explores the complexities of this divisive issue, along with the spectrum of voices and opinions that came to light during the political process. BEYOND CONVERSION is a moving, nuanced conversation about religious freedom, personal identity and the meaning of choice.

Eight Managing Director and Founder of The Story Department, Katie Millington says “BEYOND CONVERSION was a must-tell story for us. The film shines a light on the true horrors of the very recent practices of conversion therapy, Loren and Leanne have created a memorable and unflinching film that is powerful and raw in its delivery. It also leaves the viewer with hope as we look toward a brighter future for people of the rainbow community who can now embrace their deserved freedom and choice.”

BEYOND CONVERSION director Loren Prendiville’s film career began in 2016 when her background in psychology and her love of storytelling drew her towards documentary filmmaking, she states “BEYOND CONVERSION is a film that’s close to my heart. As a proud queer person and having grown up in a religious environment, I was compelled to bring to light the traumatic experiences of those in my community. I believe these stories need to be heard for us to collectively understand the harm these practices can cause.

I am indebted to our phenomenal truth speakers who have bared all for this feature and also to my fellow film making team. It’s my hope that this film will create conversations amongst families and communities about the importance of celebrating our diversity and protecting our most vulnerable – regardless of our beliefs.”

Leanne Pooley has been a documentary filmmaker for over twenty-five years. She was made an Arts Laureate in 2011, named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for Services to Documentary in 2017 and the same year she was admitted to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (The Oscars), she comments that “This film is overdue and Loren Prendiville was the right person to make it. I was continually impressed by the depth of Loren’s intelligence, her creative instincts, and her compassion. I am looking forward to the Aotearoa public seeing this film and coming to an understanding of how damaging conversion practices were and why this ban was so important.”

Launched in 2020, The Story Department aims to tell stories about strong females, underrepresented voices, superhuman fighters and incredible achievers.



© Scoop Media

