Powerful Forces Combine To Make Tara Iti, NZ Fairy Tern, Bird Of The Year

This year, in a flurry of flapping excitement, the Endangered Species Foundation has teamed up with the Bird Cage Tavern, Garage Project, Mcleod’s Brewery, Save Our Sands Mangawhai Pakiri and the New Zealand Fairy Tern Trust to generate votes for the tara iti to win this year's Bird of the Year competition.

The tara iti deserves to be the Forest and Bird, Bird of the Year says the Endangered Species Foundation, which advocates for Aotearoa’s most endangered species.

“At last count there were only 37 of these birds left in the world,” says General Manager Natalie Jessup. “It is our most endangered bird and it’s habitat is under grave threat from sand mining and rapid sand erosion. It is also a taonga species for Ngāti Manuhiri who are tāngata whenua of this area.”

Photo: Jacob Ball, DoC

Together these organisations have joined forces to increase votes in the Forest and Bird, Bird of the Year competition, and raise awareness of what needs to be done to save this tiny bird, which has chicks the size of bumble bees.

