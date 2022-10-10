Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Powerful Forces Combine To Make Tara Iti, NZ Fairy Tern, Bird Of The Year

Monday, 10 October 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Endangered Species Foundation

This year, in a flurry of flapping excitement, the Endangered Species Foundation has teamed up with the Bird Cage Tavern, Garage Project, Mcleod’s Brewery, Save Our Sands Mangawhai Pakiri and the New Zealand Fairy Tern Trust to generate votes for the tara iti to win this year's Bird of the Year competition.

The tara iti deserves to be the Forest and Bird, Bird of the Year says the Endangered Species Foundation, which advocates for Aotearoa’s most endangered species.

“At last count there were only 37 of these birds left in the world,” says General Manager Natalie Jessup. “It is our most endangered bird and it’s habitat is under grave threat from sand mining and rapid sand erosion. It is also a taonga species for Ngāti Manuhiri who are tāngata whenua of this area.”

Photo: Jacob Ball, DoC

Together these organisations have joined forces to increase votes in the Forest and Bird, Bird of the Year competition, and raise awareness of what needs to be done to save this tiny bird, which has chicks the size of bumble bees.

You can read more here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Endangered Species Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 