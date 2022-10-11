Operatunity Launches Its 2022/23 Concert Season

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is thrilled to announce its 2022/23 concert season.

This season launch is extra exciting for senior audiences around the country who have been eagerly anticipating the return of Operatunity’s full-scale concerts after several challenging years navigating the pandemic.

"Our daytime concerts were put on pause for 15 months after cancelling 350 concerts and 120 musical trips over the past 2 and a half years - it is now time for our seniors to start living again!" says Susan Boland, Operatunity's Managing Director.

With only 9 in its first audience the company has since grown to present nearly 200 concerts each year, performing to over 65,000 customers throughout New Zealand. They also have a highly successful musical travel business hosting tours within New Zealand and across the world.

The name Operatunity is a play on the words ‘opera’ and ‘tunes’. Over the years it has grown to reflect the diverse and changing tastes of their core market, primarily retirees. In 2022/23, they will present 8 national tours with a variety of music genres; Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, a joyous celebration of the spirit of the season; When Irish Eyes are Smiling, filled with jigs and jollity; The Ultimate 70s Show, a grooving celebration of the hits of the 70s; Strike Up the Band, a scintillating celebration of the best of the big band era; From Broadway to Westend, a glitzy and glamorous music theatre show; Last Night of the Proms, filled with flag waving and soaring singalongs; Viva Las Vegas, an homage to Vegas’ most famous headliners; and Christmas in Vienna, capturing the magic of Viennese Waltzes and Christmas classics.

Operatunity has always been proud to support and mentor great New Zealand artists and 2023 is no exception. Audiences will be delighted to see a range of New Zealand star performers including Cameron Barclay - home after sold-out Australian and U.S Tours with the Ten Tenors, West End London Star and ex TV3 Weatherman Russell Dixon, and musical theatre sensation Tainui Kuru briefly home from Canada, as well as other amazing soloists, pianists, rock band, brass band and award-winning piano accordionist Tracey Collins.

These stars will join Operatunity’s resident artists including the operatically trained but endlessly diverse tenor Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Male Variety Artist 2022 winner Karl Perigo, award-winning soprano Susan Boland MNZM, as well as talented young artists Kelly Lim Harris and Alex Foster.

Operatunity is simply bursting to be back seeing thousands of loyal fans in a busy programme of nearly 200 concerts in 22 venues across New Zealand. For more information or to book please visit www.operatunity.co.nz

© Scoop Media

