NZDF Defence Ferns Will Battle France To Be International Defence Rugby Champions

Deena Puketapu with captain Hayley Hutana in support scores a try in the semi-final game against Australia as the Defence Ferns secure a spot to play in the final of the IDRC

This Tuesday, the unbeaten Defence Ferns go head-to-head with France, battling to secure the trophy and be the first women International Defence Rugby Champions.

Fiji also take on Australia for 3rd and 4th and Tonga take on the United Kingdom in the Plate final.

This month the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) welcomed eight nations to the shores of Aotearoa hosting the very first women’s International Defence Rugby Competition (IDRC).

The IDRC has seen international Defence women from Australia, Fiji, France, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, United Kingdom, and Vanuatu unite through sport. It’s a reflection how our forces support our people to follow their sporting passions alongside their professional ones.

While competing fiercely on field, the teams have cheered each other on off the field, connecting through their passion for the great game of rugby.

Defence Ferns co-captain, Air Force Corporal Hayley Hutana, said she was proud to be amongst this talented Defence Ferns team, facing their opponents and doing the NZDF haka.

“It feels really powerful. Especially because it’s unique to us. To be hosting the competition, and performing the haka at home is such a special feeling.”

Three pool games and a semi-final have determined the teams to take the finals, and it includes New Zealand’s very own Defence Ferns.

Don’t miss the final action

There’ll be some thrilling rugby, this Tuesday, 25 October, at the College Rifles Rugby Club, Remuera, and streamed online.

Open to the public, people around Auckland are invited to bring their friends and whanau along to soak up the atmosphere at College Rifles, or bring their support online and watch the livestream – get behind these NZDF wahine toa as they battle to be the best!

How to watch

Visit our NZDF competition page at: nzdf.mil.nz/idrc for match information and to watch the livestream, or replays.

Keep up with the highlights

Follow our NZ Defence Force Sport Facebook: NZDFSport for up to date competition news and events.

