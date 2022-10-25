Laneway Festival 2023 Moves To Western Springs + The Jungle Giants Added!

After an unprecedented 90-minute sell out, Laneway Festival will move from Albert Park to Western Springs for Auckland Anniversary Day on Monday 30 January.

A new pre-sale starts Wednesday 26 October at 9am and will be available for Laneway subscribers and anyone who missed out and was registered for the original pre-sale. General public tickets go on sale Thursday 27 October at 9am.

“We were blown away with the demand, and after being away for so long it was clear we needed to find a way to allow more of our audience to be able to experience Laneway,” says Julian Carswell, Executive Producer of Laneway Auckland. “We couldn’t let people miss out on the chance to see some of the world’s most exciting artists, many coming to Auckland for the first time.”

After a nearly three-year hiatus Laneway Auckland has entirely sold out, the first time this has ever happened this early in the history of the festival.

“The decision to move is bittersweet. Albert Park has been our much-loved home since 2017” says Danny Rogers, Laneway Festival co-founder. “Our team is working hard to ensure we bring the magic of Laneway to the new venue, which will have improved production but still feel uniquely Laneway.”

Auckland Stadiums Director James Parkinson agrees. “Western Springs is a great festival venue that lends itself perfectly to the creativity that the Laneway team will bring. It is so exciting to see the growth in appetite for festivals like these."

“Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is delighted to support the relocation of Laneway – just one of the many reasons for Aucklanders to stay in Tāmaki Makaurau in January. It reinforces our vision for Aucklanders to be able to enjoy a diverse and vibrant line up across our region, right here at home.”

If you missed out on tickets, Laneway Festival subscribers will be the first to access the new ticket allocation being released in the pre-sale. All Albert Park tickets will also be valid for the new venue at Western Springs.

In addition to a new venue, Laneway Festival has added The Jungle Giants to the NZ line-up.

Joining the previously announced all-star cast, The Jungle Giants are another reason why Laneway Festival’s 2023 comeback is going to be truly unforgettable.

Driven by optimism, creative freedom and their desire to “go funny, go weird and not be scared”, each new album by The Jungle Giants paves the way for their continued metamorphosis. Expecting the unexpected has become the status quo.

Tickets to Laneway Festival at Albert Park sold out in just 90 minutes – so if you’re planning on heading along to Western Springs, don’t delay. They won’t last long!

Get your tickets HERE.

Follow us @lanewayfestnz for all the latest.

© Scoop Media

