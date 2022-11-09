NZ-based F5000 Motor Racing Series ‘Just Seems To Get Better With Age’

Like a world-class New Zealand wine, the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series, which kicks off it’s 20th anniversary season at the big MG Classic motor racing meeting at Feilding’s Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon this weekend, just seems to get better with age.

‘That’s certainly the way it looks like from where we’re standing; at least at the moment, anyway,’ NZ F5000 Association committee member and spokesperson, Glenn Richards said last night.

“We’ve got a great group of people right now, all 100% committed to running in an open, competitive series where we are all just as interested in how the other guy is going as we are in our own progress

“We also have a fantastic group of loyal and committed series sponsors, some of whom have been with the category longer than I have!’

The various lockdowns associated with NZ’s recent COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with the series’ schedule for the past two seasons, effectively grounding cars, and competitors here in NZ for the duration.

However, with a core group of as many as 15 competitors committing to complete the 2021/22 season ‘come what may’ it meant that many also used the opportunity to do most of their 2022/23 season car preparation.

Heading the entry list in his ex-Ian Clements’s LolaT332 is local ace - and most recent race winner – Kevin Ingram.

Joining Ingram on the grid in Lola T332s of their own are Brett Willis, Russell Greer, Tony Galbraith, and Bruce Kett.

In later model (T400) Lolas will be Glenn Richards and Shayne Windelburn.

In the sole Talon MR1/A will be Grant Martin, the only Chevron B32, expat Englishman Alistair Chalmers, and the ultra-rare McLaren M22 will again be driven by local lad Tim Rush.

Finally, bragging rights in the Class A category for older period cars looks set to be a battle royal between series stalwart Tony Roberts, in the high-wing McLaren M10A, and more recent arrival Toby Annabell in his latest purchase, the ex-Kipp Ackermann McLaren M10B

The SAS Autoparts MSC F5000s will be on track across all three days of the MG Classic meeting with morning and afternoon practise sessions on Friday, qualifying in the morning and the first race of the weekend on Saturday then the other two races – including a longer meeting feature – on Sunday

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Serries is organised and run with the support of sponsors SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Pacifica, Avon Tyres, Webdesign and Exide Batteries.

© Scoop Media

