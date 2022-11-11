Third Time Lucky For Tayler Bryant?

Pukekohe’s Tayler Bryant has this week confirmed he will run with Action Motorsport for his third season in the Toyota 86 Championship and he’s hoping for big things.

A rejuvenated Tayler Bryant is targeting a big season in Toyota 86. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

The 17 year old will once again carry the support of MTF Finance on his Toyota 86, which will this season be run by Action Motorsport as part of its multi-car operation in the category.

After running his first season as part of the CareVets Scholarship Programme, Bryant found success winning the first mini endurance series during the pandemic partnered with Daniel Gaunt. He then ran one season before taking a break, though he kept his eye in working in pit lane.

He made an impressive return to the Toyota 86 category at the non-championship round at the Pukekohe Supercars event in September, catching the eye with some impressive laps in practice before qualifying ninth.

An eighth and an eleventh place finish in the #75 car over the weekend proved time out of the car had been spent wisely and the young racer is hoping for his best season in the category to date when he takes to the track at Highlands in January for the first round.

“I’m really excited after a season away to be back with Action Motorsport and to work with the team to dial in my driving with the car,” he said. “It was awesome to be back on the grid for the Supercars event where I had good pace and really enjoyed both the car and the close racing.

“I know this year the competition is going to be very difficult and there’s still a few things I need to work on if I want to keep up with the front pack. I would love to grab a few podiums during the season but my target will be to be a consistent top eight runner and to go from there.”

After his first weekend with Action Motorsport at Highlands, Tayler and the team will head to Teretonga for the second round. The championship then heads north for the third weekend at Hampton Downs.

Three more rounds, including supporting the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix, will take the 20 plus car field to the best of New Zealand’s circuits before the 2023 champion is crowned.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 To be confirmed

