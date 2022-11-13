Lu Looks To Etch Her Name In More New Zealand Golfing History

Vivian Lu has an opportunity to follow in Lydia Ko’s footsteps by winning both the New Zealand Amateur and New Zealand Stroke Play titles in the same year.

Lu has reached tomorrow’s final the hard way, playing 37 holes today to beat Aroha Minhinnick this morning and Chloe Lam this afternoon.

The 18-year-old escaped against Minhinnick this morning after being a couple down with six holes to play. She managed to win the 17th to get the match back to all square for the first time since the sixth, and after a par on the last, the pair needed extra holes.

Lu kept her composure and hit an incredible third into the par 5 first to secure a birdie and book her place in the afternoon semi.

She had an equally tough battle this afternoon. After getting off to a quick start, Lam came back at her early in the back to make the difference one. Lam birdied the 17th to get the match back to all square but made a costly bogey up the last to lose.

Lu will play the in-form Jessica Green tomorrow in her attempt to become the first player since Lydia Ko to win both titles in the same year.

She says it would mean a lot to get the job done for the second time after first winning the title in 2018.

“It would mean a lot. I don’t think many people have won the New Zealand Stroke Play and the New Zealand Amateur in the same year, so I’m really keen to get that done and write my name in a little more history.

“Both my matches have been really close, and I’ve gone down the 18th twice today, which isn’t ideal, but it feels good to push through and get over the line.”

Jessica Green will be hard to beat.

She was the medallist after qualifying and had great wins against Darae Chung by 4&3 this morning and 3&1 against Amy Im this afternoon.

Green has been in formidable form all week and hasn’t been down in her match.

She says she’s “pretty pumped” at her opportunity of a national title.

“I’m feeling really excited, confident, and ready to go get it tomorrow.”

She had a tough task against Im this afternoon, who won her opening matches 8&6 and 6&5.

Green was all class, finishing her round even par to beat her former North Harbour teammate.

“It was a great match. She kept me on my toes, but I managed to hole quite a few putts, which is what it came down to in the end.”

Green and Lu will get their final underway tomorrow morning at 8 o’clock.

Live scores & tournament information: https://www.golf.co.nz/news-detail?newsarticleid=27730

© Scoop Media

