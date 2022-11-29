Maintaining Momentum Key To Allen’s 2023 Title Tilt

Justin Allen is back for another shot at the Toyota 86 Championship title and after his strongest ever season in the category, he's fired up to take the battle to his series rivals.

Front runner Justin Allen is in a determined mood for 2023. Picture Bruce Jenkins

Allen was a front runner in last season's championship and got himself into title contention with a stunning round win at Pukekohe late in the 2022 campaign. However, losing momentum in the final two rounds of the championship at Taupo and Hampton Downs left him a disappointed fifth overall in the standings. Back with International Motorsport for his 2023 campaign, he's determined to keep the momentum going throughout the six round championship.

"We were always competitive last season and missed out in that final race to the flag but that's always a possibility in a championship that's as closely fought out as this one," said the popular Feilding driver.

"Pukekohe showed us what we are capable of when everything goes our way and we are on top of everything and that was the culmination of improving our performance constantly.

"It's now a matter of not only having that outright pace in every race at every one of the six rounds but also making sure that even if we cannot win we convert that pace into a solid points haul. That’s the most important thing of all. It's fair to say I cannot wait to get stuck in this next season and we're going into it leaving no stone unturned."

This will be Justin's fourth championship challenge and he'll once again be backed by Napa Autoparts for his campaign. He'll also carry support on his TR86 this season from primary backer NAPA along with Feilding Auto Electrical, P&C Insurance and Manawatu and TRC Toyota.

The 2023 edition of the Toyota 86 Championship is filling up fast and looks set to be a season long battle where the front runners are separated by a knife edge. It all begins in just a few weeks at the Highlands Motorsport Park in the South Island before the second round at Teretonga Park.

The championship heads North for the remaining four rounds. Hampton Downs’ longer configuration international circuit is the venue for the third round where the Toyota 86 Championship will be the major support category for the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix. The teams get a mid-term break after that before the final three rounds at Taupo International Motorsport Park, Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon and the season finale on the shorter national layout of Hampton Downs.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

