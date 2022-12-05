Kinky Boots - Stellar Cast Announced For Auckland And Wellington Seasons

KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation features a Tony® and Grammy® winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of "sole", KINKY BOOTS invites you to FEEL THE JOY all over again!

Auckland: The Civic from 25 May | Ticketmaster

Wellington: Opera House from 28 June | Ticketmaster

G&T Productions has today announced the full cast for the premiere season of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Kinky Boots in Auckland and Wellington in 2023.

Fresh from playing the role in Canada, Stewart Adam McKensy will play Lola in the Broadway smash-hit musical that features an award-winning score by music icon Cyndi Lauper.

Stewart will join a stellar cast of New Zealand’s best musical theatre artists, stars of stage and TV, to bring this uplifting story to life at The Civic in Auckland from 25 May and the Opera House in Wellington from 28 June 2023. Tickets are selling quickly, available from Ticketmaster from $63.50*.

Playing scuffed shoe factory owner Charlie Price is Nic Kyle fresh from his role as the fabulous Lord Farquaard in the box office smash hit, Shrek the musical. Nic’s credits include The Producers; La Cage Aux Folles; Anything Goes; Cabaret; Grease, Jesus Christ Superstar; Ladies Night; Blood Brothers; Sweeney Todd; Wizard of Oz; Assassins; Miss Saigon. Nic also appeared as the guest artist on The Elaine Paige Tour & The Music of the Night Canadian Concert Tour.

Charlie’s unexpected love interest and the person who helps him change the fortunes of the factory, Lauren, is played by star of stage and screen Nomi Cohen. Her credits include Legally Blonde the Musical; Chicago; Jesus Christ Superstar; Jersey Boys, Chess, Rent, Jono and Ben and Shortland Street.

Having toured for 15 years nationally and internationally, Paul Fagamalo will understudy Lola. He's worked with FRESH TV, Black Grace, Dust Palace and Auckland Theatre Company.

American artist Greg Jarema who has spent the last few years leading some of Western Australia’s largest productions and will now strut his stuff as a fabulous Angel. Recent roles: Princeton Avenue Q; Warner Legally Blonde; Mary Sunshine Chicago; Doody Grease; Lion Wizard of Oz; Schlomo FAME and Flotsam Little Mermaid. Other credits include: Wickersham/Mr. Mayor Seussical the Musical (U.S. Tour), and The Secret Life of Pets (Universal Studios).

One of New Zealand’s most experienced stage actresses Julie O'Brien will play Trish in the Wellington season. Julie’s career spans nearly 40 years, including working with the late Rob Guest and was an original Australian cast member of The Witches of Eastwick in Melbourne, receiving personal praise from Cameron Mackintosh for the role of Felicia.

The fabulous Sandy Leadbeater who recently starred in the sold-out season as Mr Thénardier in Les Misérables in Wellington returns to the stage in the capital as Mr Price.

Full cast is:

Principals

Lola: Stewart Adam McKensy; Charlie Price: Nic Kyle; Lauren: Nomi Cohen; US Lola: Paul Fagamalo; Angels - Jeremy Hinman, Olly Humphries, Greg Jarema, Josh Morris, Drew Noble. Angel Cover: Rocco Conaghan; Don: Patrick Jennings; US Charlie: Fletcher Oxford; US Lauren: Christina Davies.

Auckland

Leads

Trish: Charlotte Nightingale; Pat: Frances Ash; George: Jeremy Downing

Ensemble

Mr Price: Anthony Cotton; Harry: Adeel Surendran; Nicola: Paris Dallow; US Harry/George: Skyler Jed; US Trish: Caroline Everitt; US Pat: Jocelyn Scott; US Nicola: Esther Dawson; Chris Wardle and Joanna Wood

Wellington

Leads

Trish: Julie O'Brien; Pat: Celia Macdonald; George: Richie Rewa

Ensemble

Mr Price: Sandy Leadbeater; Harry: Fynn Bodley-Davies; Nicola: Nicole Brebner; US Harry/George: Alistair Davies; US Trish: Lauren Ford-Jones; US Pat: Teresa Sullivan; US Nicola: Aimée Sullivan; Chris Wardle and Hannah Flacks

From the producers of last year’s smash-hit production of JERSEY BOYS in Auckland and Wellington, and the sold-out season of LES MISÉRABLES in Wellington, KINKY BOOTS will play at the home of musicals, The Civic, Auckland from 25 May and the Wellington Opera House from 28 June.

Produced by G & T Productions and the Amici Trust, tickets are available from Ticketmaster from $63.50*.

KINKY BOOTS is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-award winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realised and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

KINKY BOOTS is full of opportunities for a theatre to flex its artistic muscles with elaborate costumes, exhilarating choreography and a heartfelt story. A surefire crowd pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have audiences dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

*Service fees apply.

