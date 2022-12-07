Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Mahi Ako Staff Stories Told In New Video Series

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 9:19 am
Press Release: Skills Active Aotearoa

A new suite of videos is telling the story of the people of Te Mahi Ako, and how they tautoko work-based learning in te ahumahi ā-rēhia: the active recreation, leisure and entertainment sectors.

Te Mahi Ako has released short video profiles of Sue Gemmell, Denise Clarke and Matt Mard; three staff in different parts of the business who are developing, delivering and supporting education pathways for our learners.

Sue is Te Mahi Ako’s Education Development manager, and her video shows off her mountain biking skills, and her belief in the importance of active recreation and the outdoors. In the video Sue shares her philosophy on supporting learners to go on their own personal journey of acquiring new skills.

Denise Clarke is the Learner Support manager, but in her video we visit her in her other role, teaching group fitness classes at her local gym in Nelson. Denise articulates what matters to her – whether that’s fitness, or empowering learners – and how she’s able to live her values through her work.

Matt is the national learner advisor for entertainment and events, and he took the job because he wanted to be part of building consistent skill standards for his industry. But his other passion is event technology, and for half of the week you’ll find him running operations at Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal.

“Our whole team is made up of talented people who find a lot of satisfaction and meaning in what we do,” says Te Mahi Ako chief executive Maren Frerichs.

“Normally they are behind the scenes getting on with their mahi, and it has been a fun process turning the spotlight onto a few of them,” Ms Frerichs says.

“We hope people will enjoy these videos and maybe find out a bit more about who we are as individuals, and how our personal backgrounds link back to Te Mahi Ako’s core mission of supporting learners.”

To check out the new videos, visit the Te Mahi Ako YouTube channel. 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Skills Active Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 