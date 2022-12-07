Te Mahi Ako Staff Stories Told In New Video Series

A new suite of videos is telling the story of the people of Te Mahi Ako, and how they tautoko work-based learning in te ahumahi ā-rēhia: the active recreation, leisure and entertainment sectors.

Te Mahi Ako has released short video profiles of Sue Gemmell, Denise Clarke and Matt Mard; three staff in different parts of the business who are developing, delivering and supporting education pathways for our learners.

Sue is Te Mahi Ako’s Education Development manager, and her video shows off her mountain biking skills, and her belief in the importance of active recreation and the outdoors. In the video Sue shares her philosophy on supporting learners to go on their own personal journey of acquiring new skills.

Denise Clarke is the Learner Support manager, but in her video we visit her in her other role, teaching group fitness classes at her local gym in Nelson. Denise articulates what matters to her – whether that’s fitness, or empowering learners – and how she’s able to live her values through her work.

Matt is the national learner advisor for entertainment and events, and he took the job because he wanted to be part of building consistent skill standards for his industry. But his other passion is event technology, and for half of the week you’ll find him running operations at Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal.

“Our whole team is made up of talented people who find a lot of satisfaction and meaning in what we do,” says Te Mahi Ako chief executive Maren Frerichs.

“Normally they are behind the scenes getting on with their mahi, and it has been a fun process turning the spotlight onto a few of them,” Ms Frerichs says.

“We hope people will enjoy these videos and maybe find out a bit more about who we are as individuals, and how our personal backgrounds link back to Te Mahi Ako’s core mission of supporting learners.”

To check out the new videos, visit the Te Mahi Ako YouTube channel.

