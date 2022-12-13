Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Open Regional Qualifying Series Revamped

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Golf New Zealand

The road to the New Zealand Open will look slightly different for the 102nd edition next year as district amateur stroke play events will host the first stage of qualifying.

Previously, Golf New Zealand, alongside Titirangi, Paraparaumu Beach, Christchurch, and Otago Golf Club’s hosted the first stages of regional qualifying for the New Zealand Open. This year, Hastings, Taranaki, Canterbury, and Otago Stroke Play tournaments will host the first stages, with the final stage remaining at Cromwell Golf Club on Monday, 27 February 2023.

The leading six amateur golfers and ties will earn their places in the final stage from each event, while all PGA of New Zealand members and the top ten amateur golfers on the Golf New Zealand Order of Merit remain fully exempt into final qualifying.

The regional qualifying series mirrors The Open Championship’s Open Qualifying Series by using pre-existing golf tournaments as a qualifying vehicle, adding more prestige to each event.

Golf New Zealand General Manager for Championships and Golf Operations Dave Mangan says it’s exciting for each of these events to have an extra carrot on the line.

“Golf New Zealand is excited to look at a new way for amateur players to qualify for the New Zealand Open while providing extra incentives for our top amateurs to support our district stroke play events. Over the past few years, we have seen The R&A use existing tournaments as a qualifying vehicle, and we believe that this will see the best players come to the fore over several rounds of golf rather than just one.”

The first chance for amateur golfers to earn their places in final stage at Cromwell Golf Club comes on January 20 – 22 at the Taranaki Stroke Play. The Hastings Stroke Play will follow from January 26 – 29, and is being run alongside the Wallace Development Hastings Open, the newest Jennian Homes Charles Tour event.

The Otago Stroke Play follows on January 28 and 29, with the final regional qualifying event taking place at the Canterbury Stroke Play on February 4 & 5.

The New Zealand Open is played from March 2, 2023, at Millbrook Resort on both the Remarkables and Coronet Courses.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Golf New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 