Osborne Brothers Complete Toyota 86 Championship Line Up

Morrinsville brothers Fynn and Clay Osborne are the final pieces in the jigsaw for the 2023 Toyota 86 Championship and the former karting champions are aiming for a step up the order in their second season in the championship.

Clay Osborne is looking for a major step forward in 2023. Picture Bruce Jenkins

The brothers enjoyed a solid enough debut season in the highly competitive championship with Clay finishing the season in 13th position overall and Fynn in 15th. Their inclusion for 2023 brings the championship entries to 18 as the clock counts down to the start of the championship this weekend at Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell.

An eye-catching increase in speed for both drivers was very evident at the non-championship Supercars support round at Pukekohe late last year where seventeen year old Clay bagged a third place finish and was on the front running pace all weekend. It’s now about turning that form – and improved pre-season testing – into a more effective second season in the championship for both youngsters.

“I am really excited to be competing in the Toyota 86 Championship again,” said Clay. “My aim is to be consistent and gain points in every race, which is vital in this championship. It’s definitely another hugely competitive field and I want nothing more than to be challenging for overall victories and be in the title mix.”

Nineteen year old Fynn too is looking forward to getting back into the intense racing action of the championship, adding:

“The racing is fantastic and I’m looking forward to that part as much as anything else. We’re definitely looking for a step up the grid this season and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Both Osborne entries will be supported by Power and Earth, Wade, Monavale Sands, Hinuera Natural Stone and Power LED.

After Highlands this weekend, Clay and Fynn and the family team have a quick dash the following weekend to Invercargill’s Teretonga Park.

The championship heads north for the remaining four rounds. Hampton Downs’ longer configuration international circuit is the venue for the third round where the Toyota 86 Championship will be the major support category for the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix.

The team gets a mid-term break after that before the final three rounds at Taupo International Motorsport Park, Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon and the season finale on the shorter national layout of Hampton Downs.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

© Scoop Media

