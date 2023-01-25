Not-for-profit Photography Studio In Ōtautahi Reduces Barriers To Visual Storytelling

The charitable trust behind Ōtautahi’s only not-for-profit photography studio is hoping its Robin Hood-style payment structure will be a major drawcard for local photographers, videographers and creatives.

Photosynthesis opened on St Asaph Street in late 2022 and is fully equipped with professional grade photography, video and sound recording gear sourced through the community and donations.

Proceeds from use of the studio for competitively-priced commercial shoots, along with community grant funding, are used to heavily subsidise non-profit and passion projects, and events, reducing the financial and physical barriers to visual storytelling.

Founder and Director Federico Corradi (he/him), a photographer himself, dreamt up the unique funding model after struggling to afford equipment and studio space for his own artistic endeavors.

While working on his project intimi, which aims to capture the diverse masculinities of queer people in New Zealand through medium format photographic film, Corradi found it “prohibitively expensive” to acquire resources such as space and equipment.

“I realised while working on my project that we needed a place that made creativity and visual storytelling accessible to everybody no matter how easy the project was to monetise. There was nowhere in New Zealand, let alone Christchurch, where I could work on my book comfortably and affordably.”

By operating as a non-profit, Corradi says the studio is able to invest in Ōtautahi’s creative environment to reduce the pressure for people to monetise their work.

“Anyone can use Photosynthesis, no matter their financial situation, or what they’re doing. This will unlock artistic potential otherwise limited by finances.”

Photosynthesis is run day-to-day by Corradi with a team of volunteers.

“As a smaller space, we are hoping Photosynthesis may be less intimidating for people who are not yet confident in a studio,” says Corradi.

“We have plenty of room for people to meet, plan and organise, and space to shoot, film and create.

“Photosynthesis is uniquely placed to become a gathering point for photographers and video makers with events and workshops planned throughout the year.

"Building a sense of community between creatives, and within our space, is one of our key goals for 2023.

“So far the feedback has been extremely positive and we’re looking forward to more people making the most of our studio.”

Bookings for either commercial shoots or non-commercial projects can be made directly through photosynthesis.nz.

Hiring the space comes with equipment, including lights, backdrops and audio equipment.

For a full list of what is included, click here: https://photosynthesis.nz/gear/

The studio operates from 9am to 10pm, seven days a week.

