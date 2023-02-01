Primary School Students In Halswell Produce Road Safety Video

Students from four primary schools in Halswell, Christchurch have joined together to raise road safety awareness. The students, aged between 8 and 12, worked with Christchurch City Council and Hornby Police to write and produce a video highlighting the road safety issues students face near the four schools.

The four schools involved are Aidanfield Christian School, Halswell School, Oaklands School, and Wigram Primary School. Students from each school meet monthly as the Hurutini Student Council to discuss ways in which they can improve the safety of students on their way to and from school. The students wrote key messages, created storyboards and starred in the road safety video. They also crafted a call to action for parents and drivers: Drive safely for our safety!

Among the road safety concerns the four schools face are the speed of traffic, drivers not obeying road signs and road markings, and parents not making use of designated crossing areas.

Belle Scoltock is a year 7 student at Halswell School. As a Road Patroller she stands on busy Halswell Road manning the stop sign that allows students to cross the road safely. “I’ve seen somebody in their car drive around the stop sign when it was out. Heaps of people turn right when they’re not meant to, and they also speed when we’re trying get kids across the road. It’s really dangerous,” says Belle.

In the video, Aidanfield Christian School teacher and parent, Liz Cameron, reminds drivers of the unpredictability of young children.

“It’s scary how fast cars drive around schools. It’s terrifying for me as both a parent and a teacher. Kids don’t think the way adults think. They’re not able to gauge speed and distance of cars and sometimes they don’t make great choices. We need drivers to go on the side of caution and slow down and be very aware,” Liz says.

