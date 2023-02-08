Nespresso Takes Kiwis On Unforgettable Taste Tour Of Italy With Latest Limited-edition To Ispirazione Italiana Range







Nespresso expands its Ispirazione Italiana range with a limited-edition coffee and machine inspired by the city’s vibrant coffee culture

This year Nespresso is celebrating the unforgettable taste of Italy through its beloved Ispirazione Italiana range, taking Kiwis on a grand taste tour with the addition of a limited-edition collection and spotlight on two of its most popular coffees.

“At Nespresso, we’re incredibly proud of our Ispirazione Italiana range, and it’s clear that Kiwis feel the same with the range being our most popular in New Zealand,” shares Nespresso New Zealand Coffee Ambassador Jaime Conger. “Ispirazione Italiana is a range of distinct coffees inspired by the equally distinct taste and roasting expertise of local Italian coffee and life, celebrating the diversity of each region’s coffee roasting artistry.”

The limited-edition expansion of Nespresso’s Ispirazione Italiana 2023 range welcomes Milano Intenso, designed to allow coffee enthusiasts to celebrate the vibrant city of Milan. Finding a balance between jammy fruity notes and a shimmer of spice, the coffee will take people to a place of artistic heritage, luxurious lifestyle and superior taste. Milano Intenso encompasses the elegance, history and coffee expertise of Italy for people around the world to enjoy.

MILANO INTENSO

Intensity: 8

Igniting the senses with a classic combination of roasted-cereal and cocoa notes, coffee drinkers can expect to get hints of toasted bread and dark chocolate with every sip they take. The coffee uses a split roast technique, with the majority being medium roasted, and the minority composed of the Robusta portion and roasted to a very dark degree deepening the roasted notes. The Milano Intenso retails for $14.00 per sleeve.

In addition to the new limited-edition flavour, Nespresso is also putting the spotlight on two of its most popular coffees which feature permanently in the Ispirazione Italiana range: Roma and Arpeggio.

ARPEGGIO

Intensity: 9

$10.00 per sleeve

This exquisite coffee blend is beloved by Kiwis, and a true reflection of Florence’s cultural significance: An intellectual hub in the heart of Italy, drawing influences from all the country. Arpeggio’s roasting style brings these influences together by combining subtle fruity notes traditionally found in the North of Italy which transform into cocoa notes when roasted, a technique inspired by the South, culminating in a dense and creamy cup.

ROMA

Intensity: 8

$10.00 per sleeve

An intense yet light-roasted coffee with cereal and woody notes. The fragrance wafting out of Rome’s traditional coffee bars is a testament to a rich history of contrasts: popular tastes, tempered by the capital’s elegance. This complexity is mirrored in a subtle roast, balancing intensity and finesse and deep flavour spiked with hints of acidity.

Enjoy Ispirazione Italiana like a local:

Celebrating the unforgettable taste of Italy through regional coffee artistry, Nespresso Italy Coffee Ambassador Laura Santori and Nespresso New Zealand Coffee Ambassador Jaime Conger have combined their local expertise to create simple-serve recipes that both showcase each Ispirazione Italiana coffee’s flavour profiles while also paying homage to how the coffee’s Italian region’s vibrant local coffee cultures.

MILANO INTENSO

AS A MACCHIATO

As they would in Milan, enjoy Milano Intenso as a macchiato, a quick moment of indulgence in the fast-paced and vibrant city. A complex split roast brings out toasted cereal notes from a dark roast on the robusta and preserves its balance with a medium roast on the Arabica portion. A touch of frothed milk over the espresso softens the bitterness and heightens the cocoa notes from the Arabica.

COFFEE EXPERT TIP: Drink your Macchiato as an Italian ‘caffe alla panna’ by substituting the milk for a dollop of cream, a rich addition which brings out deeper roasted notes without any bitterness.

INGREDIENTS:

40ml Milano Intenso

15ml frothed milk of your choice

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Machine & Milk Device

View Espresso Cup

METHOD:

Extract 40ml of Milano Intenso into a warm Espresso cup.

into a warm Espresso cup. Swirl the cup after extraction to turn the crema.

Gently spoon on 15ml of densely frothed milk and allow to float on top of the crema.

ROMA

AS A CAPPUCCINO

The classically Italian cappuccino is equal parts of milk and milk froth on top of this espresso-based recipe which softens the bitterness of a robusta addition, while still allowing the woody notes of this split roast to sing through.

COFFEE EXPERT TIP: Drink your cappuccino as an Italian ‘Marrochino’ by adding an extra dusting of chocolate powder over the espresso before pouring in your milk, which will fold the chocolate throughout the drink, as well as the sweet touch on top!

INGREDIENTS:

40ml Roma

100ml frothed milk of your choice

2g chocolate powder

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Machine & Milk Device

View Cappuccino Cup

METHOD:

Extract 40ml of Roma into cappuccino cup.

into cappuccino cup. Swirl the cup after extraction to turn the crema.

Pour over 100ml densely frothed milk over espresso, allow enough foam to fall in to ensure a dome forms on top of drink

Dust with chocolate powder.

ARPEGGIO

AS A CAFFE LATTE

Roasteries found in central Italy will classically combine subtle fruity notes traditionally found in Italy's north with cocoa notes from the south. By using a combined roast, we create one singular and prominent cocoa note, turned to a smooth chocolate by the addition of lightly textured milk folded throughout.

COFFEE EXPERT TIP: Before pouring your milk, swirl your milk jug to fold the froth into the hot milk and create a silky texture Then pour from a low height, allowing the froth to fall into the cup.

INGREDIENTS:

40ml Arpeggio

100ml frothed milk of your choice

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Machine & Milk Device

View Lungo Cup

METHOD:

Extract 40ml of Arpeggio into lungo cup.

into lungo cup. Swirl the cup after extraction to turn the crema.

Froth 100ml of milk on a medium or ‘latte’ setting and pour over the espresso

Embrace Italian culture with a selection of elegantly crafted accessories



The limited-edition collection is also comprised of Nespresso’s limited-edition Touch Travel Mug in a sleek gold colour (RRP $50.00), and a set of two matte black and gold Espresso Cups (RRP $45.00), allowing consumers to enjoy their coffee in style. Coffee lovers can also get their hands on a limited-edition Nespresso CitiZ Aeroccino3 & Coffee Bundle (RRP $569.00) with an Italian twist - wrapped in a striking artwork reminiscent of Milan’s Villa Necchi and ideal for enjoying Nespresso’s Ispirazione Italiana coffee range, including Milano Intenso.

The limited-edition Ispirazione Italiana collection launches online and in boutique stores in New Zealand on Monday 6th February 2023. Follow @nespresso and @nespresso.nz to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news. For more information on the Ispirazione Italiana range, please visit www.nespresso.co.nz.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 4,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

© Scoop Media

