LP Announces New Album 'Love Lines' & New Single ‘Golden’

LOVE LINES, the highly anticipated latest studio album from multi-platinum singer-songwriter LP, will be released September 29 via BMG.
Following 2021’s captivating album CHURCHES, LOVE LINES sees LP continue to capture the complexity of the human experience through their eyes.
The album features twelve tracks that offer a deep and reflective look into LP's life experiences, including their relationships with romantic partners, family, and self.
Written during sessions held between the island of Grand Cayman and Palm Springs, LP worked with collaborators Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds of Summer), Andrew Berkeley Martin (Palaye Royale), and GRAMMY-nominated producer-songwriter Matthew Pauling to deliver a poignant and emotionally resonant work that showcases LP’s personal growth and self-discovery. LOVE LINES encapsulates LP’s unmistakable voice, honest storytelling, and unabashed rock and roll combined with heartfelt, unforgettable emotion.
“This is the essence of me and what I’ve spent my life doing and cultivating and trying to understand and figure out,” shares LP. “Even as a human, I feel like I just keep getting more and more dense, concentrated. I’m more me every fucking year. I’m like that coffee that you gotta add water to that’s like 15 times the strength.”
Possessing both wit and introspective depth, LP sees songwriting as their life’s calling, likening it to the art of comedy. “It’s putting someone at ease, helping their mind let go and get them ready to receive these emotions. Then they can let the song speak to their soul in the way that they want.”
Today, LP shares the first
single ‘Golden,’ a track that explores
learning to appreciate the lessons that come from lost
love. Alongside the track,
LP premieres the music video directed by their
longtime collaborator, Stephen Schofield
(LP, Taylor Swift, Joshua Bassett), which features
LP dancing around a classic Californian
mid-century mansion to the track’s upbeat tempo
reminiscing of their past relationships and memories
alongside hyper-surreal golden
models.
Check out the video HERE.
1. Golden
2. Wild
3. Dayglow
4. Long Goodbye
5. Love Lines
6. Hola
7. One Like You
8. Love Song
9. Big Time
10. Blow
11. Burn it Down
12. Hold the Light
With powerhouse vocals, genre-bucking attitude, and a sharp pen that distills potent feelings into soaring pop hooks, LP (they/them) has become one of the most internationally beloved singer-songwriters of their generation.
LP’s unparalleled catalog has earned the Los Angeles-based artist more than 3B streams globally. To date LP has released six albums and three EPs – including 2020’s LIVE IN MOSCOW 2018’s HEART TO MOUTH, featuring single ‘Girls Go Wild’ which was Italy’s most-played radio hit of 2019; and 2016’s breakthrough ‘Lost On You’ featuring the global smash title track that reached No. 1 in 18 countries and was Diamond-certified in France, as well as Platinum in Greece, Italy and Poland.
Their songwriting credits include hits for Rihanna (‘Cheers (Drink To That)’), Rita Ora (‘Shine Ya Light’), Cher (‘Pride’, ‘Red’), Backstreet Boys (‘Love Will Keep You Up All Night’), Leona Lewis (‘Fingerprint’), Céline Dion (‘Change My Mind’) and Christina Aguilera (‘Beautiful People’). They have captivated an audience of over 25.7 million monthly listeners/viewers who pack their transcendent, sold-out shows around the world in more than 150 cities from 3,000 to 20,000 tickets.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LP, VISIT:
