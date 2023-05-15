Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Line-Up for One Love 2024 Is Revealed

Monday, 15 May 2023, 3:11 pm
Press Release: One Love 2024

International artists Sean Paul, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Wyclef Jean, Shaggy, Julian Marley among the 26 artists announced!

Aotearoa’s massive celebration of reggae music, One Love, returns in 2024 - with a huge line-up of reggae and dancehall greats confirmed for the Bay of Plenty festival.

Lock in January 27 & 28, 2024 for two days of good vibes and quality performances by some of the biggest names in reggae music. Dancehall party-starter Sean Paul and reggae legends UB40 ft Ali Campbell will headline the 2024 festival, complemented by international artists Wyclef Jean from Fugees, Shaggy, the son of reggae royalty Bob Marley - Julian Marley, Fiji, J Boog, Third World, Common Kings, Maoli, Spawnbreezie, The Green, Pia Mia, Latasha Lee, Josh Wawa, Eli Mac and Sione Toki. New Zealand musicians Sons of Zion, Sammy J, Nesian Mystik, House of Shem, 1814, Three Houses Down, Israel Starr, Corella and TJ & Huri also join the line-up, adding the much-loved Kiwi reggae flavour to the event.

Sean Paul is one of the biggest dancehall artists in the world and has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Beyonce, Busta Rhymes, Sia, Clean Bandit and Dua Lipa to name a few. With hits such as ‘Get Busy’, ‘Temperature’, ‘Gimme the Light’ and ‘We Be Burnin’, Sean Paul will be a One Love favourite. He last performed in Tauranga in 2020 and is looking forward to returning to the city in 2024.

Ali Campbell is a founding member and vocalist of the legendary British reggae band UB40, whose hits include ‘Red Red Wine’, ‘Here I Am’, ‘The Way You Do The Things You Do’, ‘Kingston Town’ and more. When UB40 ft Ali Campbell hit the stage at One Love you’ll get to hear their original sound.

Performing at One Love for the first time in 2024 will be Haitian rapper Wclef Jean, who rose to fame as one of three founding members of Fugees, alongside Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel. With Fugees, Wyclef Jean’s hits include ‘Killing Me Softly’, ‘Ready or Not’ and ‘Fu-Gee-La’, and his success continued as a solo artist with some of his most popular tracks including ‘911’ featuring Mary J Blige, ‘Two Wrongs’ featuring City High and ‘Sweetest Girl’ featuring Akon, Lil Wayne and Niia.

Julian Marley is another One Love newbie and coming from reggae royalty as Bob Marley’s son, he’ll no doubt be a crowd favourite.

One Love promoter Glenn Meikle says organising One Love is a massive task but being able to secure such a high calibre of established artists and rising musicians on one line-up is one of the rewards that comes with running a major festival.

“After dangerous weather that caused site flooding and stranded artists in Auckland forced the cancellation of this year’s One Love Festival, we have been working hard to secure an even bigger line-up for 2024,” Meikle said.

He was confident One Love 2024 would continue to be a must-attend R18 event for reggae lovers from all backgrounds from all around the world.

“It has cemented itself as a weekend of unity and One Love 2024 will be a fun-filled weekend packed with amazing local and international talent.

“The One Love 2024 line-up is an exciting one, consisting of a good mix of established and rising musicians who are just as excited to be part of the event as we are to have them.

“Reggae music is a universal genre that brings people together, which is why One Love has become a staple on Tauranga and New Zealand’s summer festival calendar. The topics are relatable and the music and the beats are feel-good, sparking positive vibes,” Meikle said.

Just like every One Love festival, Glenn says the 2024 event will again create hundreds of jobs and pump millions of dollars into the local economy. As one of New Zealand's most vibrant and popular summer festivals, One Love 2024 is again expected to reach full capacity, attracting about 20,000 reggae lovers to the Tauranga Domain.

Tickets go on sale from May 24, 2023 - so make sure you secure early access by pre-registering now at bit.ly/3I9yvQC. Those who have pre-registered will be able to purchase tickets from 6pm while those who haven't will have to wait until 7pm when tickets are released for general sale.

“We can’t wait to share the good vibes with you all at One Love 2024,” Meikle said.

For more information, go to www.onelovefestival.co.nz/


ENDS

