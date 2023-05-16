Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Firefighters Compete At National Waterway Challenge

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association

Each year 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. They all require one thing - lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the hose, hose to the Truck, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

Since 1885, UFBA’s Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters put their hose-running and pump-operating skills to the test in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. The track has 19 different setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

On Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May at the Methven Domain, over 110 firefighters from all around the country will be taking part in the Challenge. Including 70 competitors demonstrating their teamwork and firefighting skills that they use to protect property and lives, as they compete in teams against each other and the clock, in the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) National Waterway Challenge, which is held every two years.

Teams of firefighters will be coming from all over the country and include the following brigades: Ruawai, Havelock North, Thames, Morrinsville, Wyndham, Te Aroha, Mossburn, Akaroa, Tairua, Mayor View, Mataura, Cromwell, Methven, Wainuiomata, Wellsford, Greymouth, Silverdale and Carterton. Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced, and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the challenge.

