Rising Young Stars Join Trust Waikato Symphony Orchestra

Kirikiriroa Hamilton audiences will be treated to an intensely romantic and uplifting concert experience from the Trust Waikato Symphony Orchestra (TWSO) and up-and-coming violin soloist Kauri May, on 28 May at St Paul’s Collegiate School Chapel.

Entitled ‘Flight’ the concert programme features some of the most beloved orchestral music ever written by Beethoven, Sibelius and New Zealand composer Anthony Ritchie. Rising star and conductor of the TWSO Joshua Kirk says “our audience will experience different elements of flight, opening with the literal flight of an Albatross depicted in the music by Anthony Ritchie.”

The explosive finale of Beethoven’s fifth symphony “is the metaphorical battle between flight and fight” Kirk goes on to say. “In this piece Beethoven depicts his struggle with developing deafness and the ultimate choice to grasp his fate in his own hands rather than flee before it." With arguably the most famous four notes in classical music history, Beethoven’s fifth symphony is known worldwide and features in countless films and covers from disco to rock and roll versions.

Up and coming conductor, Kirk, has attended multiple masterclasses at home and abroad with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Auckland Philharmonia and Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, most recently attending the prestigious Järvi Conducting Academy in Estonia with world-renowned conductors Paavo Järvi and Neeme Järvi.

Sitting at the heart of the afternoon’s programme is Sibelius’ lush and romantic violin concerto, featuring the talents of Kauri May, recent winner of the 2022 Waikato University Concerto Competition. A demanding and virtuosic work, May’s performance of Sibelius’ violin concerto is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of her audience.

The TWSO brings together community musicians from across the Waikato for joyful and high quality orchestral performances, and is proudly supported by Trust Waikato.

FLIGHT presented by Trust Waikato Symphony Orchestra and Orchestras Central Trust

WHEN: Sunday 28 May, 2.30pm – 4.00pm

with a pre-concert talk at 1.45pm

WHERE: St Paul’s Collegiate School Chapel, Hamilton

INFO: For tickets and more information please visit www.orchestras.org.nz

TICKETS: Price from $15-$25, children free

© Scoop Media

