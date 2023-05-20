Southern Smashdown 2023: The Ultimate Roller Derby Tournament Returns To Christchurch

Dead End Derby Christchurch, in collaboration with RDANZI (Roller Derby Association of New Zealand, Inc.), is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Southern Smashdown roller derby tournament. Taking place at Pioneer Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, this one-day event promises an action-packed showcase of athleticism, skill, and camaraderie, featuring 60 talented skaters from across New Zealand.

Building on the success of last year's tournament, Southern Smashdown 2023 is set to deliver an unforgettable roller derby experience. The event will feature six thrilling games throughout the day, including four mixed scrimmage games that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

In the ultimate mixed scrimmage format, skaters from different teams will be "smashed up" into new lineups for each game, ensuring a unique and dynamic experience for players and spectators alike.

One of the highlights of Southern Smashdown 2023 will be a captivating junior roller derby game, providing a platform for talented young skaters under the age of 18 to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. This game promises to be an inspiring display of the future stars of roller derby. The tournament will culminate in a highly anticipated feature game, pitting the host team, Dead End Derby's Death Stars, against a tournament invitational team known as the 'Smash Stars.'

This thrilling showdown will showcase the highest level of roller derby talent and fierce competition. "We are incredibly excited to bring back the Southern Smashdown for its second year," said Genna Scadden, Chairperson at Dead End Derby Christchurch. "This tournament not only celebrates the sport of roller derby but also fosters a sense of community and sportsmanship among skaters from all over New Zealand. We can't wait to see the amazing skills and passion on display at this year's event."

Admission to Southern Smashdown 2023 is only $10 for an all-day ticket, allowing attendees to come and go as they please. Children under 13 can enjoy the event for just $2 each. Please note that ticket sales will be cash-only on the day of the event.

