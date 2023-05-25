National Hauora / Wellbeing Survey Invites Community Organisations To Share Their Stories

Hui E! Community Aotearoa is excited to launch the National Hauora / Wellbeing Survey, reaching out to all community organisations across the motu. Following the successful research conducted in 2020 and 2021, they are eager to hear from community groups and learn about their experiences over the past two years.

The survey, titled "Kōrerotia, speak up!" encourages community organisations to share their triumphs and challenges, providing valuable insights into the current state of our community and voluntary sector. By participating in this survey, organisations can help Hui E! understand the obstacles they face and identify ways they can be better supported.

This research aims to gather information on the changes, challenges, and achievements of the community and voluntary sector between July 2021 and today. They are particularly committed to capturing the often less heard voices of Māori, Pacific and Ethnic community groups. The survey will also focus on assessing the ongoing and new impacts of significant events such as COVID-19, climate change, and the cost of living. The data collected will be used to advocate for systemic change, ensuring a brighter future for our communities.

Ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea! Just like every bird contributes to the dawn chorus with its unique voice, Hui E! want to hear the voices of community organisations loud and clear. They are inviting community leaders to share their joys, share their burdens, and help all of us collectively face the future together.

“We want to capture the diverse voices and experiences of our community organisations,” says Rochelle Stewart-Allen, Kaiwhakahaere Matua at Hui E! "Responses will remain anonymous, and the aggregated data will be widely shared to increase understanding and drive positive change for our frontline community groups."

The survey is estimated to take approximately 20 minutes to complete, providing participants with an opportunity to reflect on their journey and contribute to the collective knowledge of the community and voluntary sector.

"We encourage all community organisations across Aotearoa to participate and have their voices heard," adds Rochelle Stewart-Allen. "Together, we can drive positive change and build thriving communities that we can all be proud of."

The survey will be open until Friday, 16 June at 5 pm, allowing sufficient time for community organisations to contribute their valuable insights.

The survey can be found at: www.huie.org.nz/survey-2023 or reach out to Hui E! Community Aotearoa at kiaora@huie.org.nz. A full report from this year’s findings will be released in August.

