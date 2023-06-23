New Zealand International Film Festival Announces Official Streaming Partnership With AroVision

The New Zealand Film Festival Trust today announces an exciting partnership with AroVision as the official streaming partner of Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF).

We know NZIFF audiences want access to quality, festival-curated programmes and always want to catch up on films they may have missed in the cinema. We are pleased to announce this new partnership with AroVision to present NZIFF films from previous years.

“For a number of years, AroVision has presented past NZIFF titles on their platform and this partnership enables film festival fans to revisit favourites from previous years to watch online. We will also be working with AroVision to curate special collections of films related to the film festival programme,” says New Zealand Film Festival Trust general manager Sally Woodfield.

AroVision has films on offer that played at NZIFF 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 and a selection of films from NZIFF 2023 and future festivals will be available to stream on AroVision after they have premiered at the Festival and finished their subsequent runs in theatres. “As our official archive streaming partner, AroVision will be the first port of call to see NZIFF-premiered films after their journeys across the big screens of Aotearoa have come to a close.”

This partnership leaves NZIFF to focus on its commitment to in-cinema screenings offering film-loving audiences the best possible movie-going experience. NZIFF 2023 will take place in person in 16 towns and cities across Aotearoa from 19 July – 10 September 2023. See nziff.co.nz for region-specific dates.

NZIFF-premiered films screening on AroVision now include Aftersun, Triangle of Sadness, Decision to Leave, Muru, Return to Seoul, Stars at Noon, Punch, We Are Still Here, Drive My Car, Fiona Clark: Unafraid, Memoria, Millie Lies Low, Shiva Baby, Titane, Zola, Corpus Christi, The Farewell, Midsommar Directors Cut, Bellbird, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and many more. Browse the current selection here.

© Scoop Media

