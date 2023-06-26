Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival 2023 Auckland Programme Announced

Monday, 26 June 2023, 11:15 pm
Press Release: NZ International Film Festival

Following selected early announcements, WhānauMārama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) has tonight revealed the full line-up of films screening in this year’s Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland programme.

The NZIFF 2023 programming team attends film festivals around the world to bring audiences in Aotearoa the very best of global cinema, with the Auckland programme featuring 129 full-length films and seven short film collections, with films hailing from 39 countries, including Uganda, Senegal, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Estonia, Jordan, Iran, Brazil, and of course Aotearoa. The films will screen in six venues and cinemas in Auckland from 19 July to 6 August with the festival rolling out to 15 regions across the motu.

General Manager Sally Woodfield says, “We’re immensely proud of this year’s programme. Coming together for our annual film festival unites, connects and transcends people in cinemas across the country. We forget, in the thick of the everyday grind, how much humans need to share culture, language and experiences, and how bridges can be built and boundaries crossed through the stories we experience in film. We can’t wait to welcome Aotearoa back to the 2023 festival.”

The 2023 programme comprises features, Cannes Film Festival winners, documentaries, shorts, retrospectives, films for kids, animation, and the ‘incredibly strange’. Nine films are celebrating their world premiere and all films are making their New Zealand premiere at NZIFF 2023.

Also announced tonight was the festival’s visiting International filmmakers who will travel to Aotearoa for the festival headed by Celine Song (Past Lives), along with Laha Mebow (GAGA), Soda Jerk (Hello Dankness), Elegance Bratton (The Inspection), Christoffer Guldbrandsen (A Storm Foretold), and Rolf de Heer (The Survival of Kindness).

“It’s been four years since we have been able to bring a contingent of international filmmakers to our shores and we are very excited to announce these six guests who span diverse styles of filmmaking,” Woodfield says.

The NZIFF team presented the Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland programme at special event tonight. The programme announcements for Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara Wellington, Ōtautahi Christchurch and Ōtepoti Dunedin and the remaining 11 centres will follow in the coming weeks.

NZIFF 2023 opens in Tāmaki Makaurau on Wednesday 19 July, Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara on Thursday 27 July, and Ōtepōti and Ōtautahi on 3 and 10 August respectively. The remaining centres will follow, with the festival closing on Sunday 10 September.

For more information, visit nziff.co.nz

NZIFF 2023 Cinemas and Dates

Auckland 19 July to 6 August The Civic, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Rialto Cinemas Newmarket, Bridgeway Cinema, Academy Cinema & The Hollywood Avondale 
Wellington 27 July to 13 August Embassy Theatre (including Deluxe), The Roxy, Light House Cuba, Light House Petone, Penthouse Cinema. 
Dunedin 3 – 20 August The Regent & Rialto Cinemas Dunedin 
Hamilton 9 – 29 August Lido Cinema Hamilton 
Christchurch 10 – 27 August Isaac Theatre Royal, Lumiere Cinemas, Hoyts Christchurch Central (Closing Night only) 
Tauranga 10 – 27 August Rialto Cinemas Tauranga 
Matakana 10 – 27 August Matakana Cinemas 
Napier 10 – 27 August MTG Century Theatre 
Masterton 16 - 30 August Regent 3 Cinemas 
Whangarei 17 – 27 August Event Cinemas Whangarei 
Havelock North 17 August to 3 September Event Cinemas Havelock North 
New Plymouth 17 August to 3 September Len Lye Centre Cinema & Event Cinemas New Plymouth 
Palmerston North 17 August to 3 September Event Cinemas Palmerston North 
Nelson 23 August to 10 September The Pastorius-Waller Theatre at the SuterArt Gallery 
Gisborne 24 August to 3 September Odeon Multiplex 
Timaru 24 August to 3 September Movie Max Digital

