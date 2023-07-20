Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rita Angus Exhibition Open Now At Waikato Museum

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Te Papa touring exhibition Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist | He Ringatoi Hou o Aotearoa is now on display at Hamilton’s Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato. It brings together 20 works by one of New Zealand’s most iconic 20th-century artists, Rita Angus (1908–1970).

The exhibition runs until 17 September 2023 and entry is free. The works on display span Angus’ life and career as an artist, drawing out the themes of pacifism, feminism and nature, which shaped much of her work.

The exhibition includes many of Angus’ most important works, including Rutu (1951), Cleopatra (1938), and Central Otago (1953-56/1969).

“We are delighted to share this wonderful selection of Rita Angus’ works with our visitors. This is a significant opportunity to showcase one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most important early modern artists for our audiences in Kirikiriroa Hamilton and beyond,” said Liz Cotton, Director of Museum and Arts, Waikato Museum.

Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist features two significant recent acquisitions made by Te Papa for the national art collection. Marjorie Marshall (1938-39/1943) is a remarkable portrait of Angus’s friend and fellow artist Marshall, set against the backdrop of Central Otago Mountains.

The Aviatrix (1933) is one of Angus’s most important early works – a striking portrait of her sister Edna, the first woman pilot in the East Coast Aero Club, wearing her flying costume.

Te Papa Head of Art Charlotte Davy states that Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist is an exhibition for the whole family to enjoy.

“This exhibition will introduce a new generation of New Zealanders to Rita Angus’ work,” she said. “It is remarkable how much power and relevance her paintings still have today.”

Exhibition details:

  • Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist | He Ringatoi Hou o Aotearoa
  • 22 July - 17 September 2023
  • Entry is free to this exhibition
  • Waikato Museum, 1 Gratham Street, Hamilton

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Deserved Cancellations

Hosting sporting events has always been a government’s formula to distract their seducible subjects. It’s the secular version of smells and bells, the warbling of the church choir turned into flesh and performance. Horrendous expenses can be written off in the name of improving society’s spiritual being. More


Otago Regional Council: The Hitchhiker Otago Doesn’t Want To Pick Up - Freshwater Gold Clams

ORC is asking recreational water users to be vigilant after the discovery of a new aquatic pest species. Discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May this year, Corbicula fluminea poses a new threat to waterways, native freshwater species, & infrastructure. More


Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More

Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 