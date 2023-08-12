Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Highwaymen continue their sell out Tour

Saturday, 12 August 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: NZ Highwaymen

By popular demand the New Zealand Highwaymen are back on the road adding 4 more shows in Keri Keri, Papakura, Rotorua and Kawerau

Over 8000 tickets sold through the 20 date tour in May/June 2023 taking the group from Wellsford to Invercargill . Including not only cities but taking music to smaller suburbs and regional rural towns around the country.

The New Zealand’s Highwaymen, between them have recorded over 100 albums, many of which went Gold & Platinum. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see four of NZ’s most loved Country artists performing together ‘live’ on the same stage.

Brendan Dugan, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett, and Dennis Marsh are the NZ Highwaymen.

Their shows have delighted, and the music is familiar, belting out the biggest hits. Although the NZ Highwaymen are known individually in their own right and have toured the country many times in various groups, including the sell-out ‘Highway of Legends’ tour along with the recent 'NZ Highwaymen Tour'.

Their careers have been long and highly successful and today are still some best known names in New Zealand music.

This timeless show with 4 legendary New Zealand artists hits the road together again in November 2023

Thursday 9th of November - The Turner Centre - Keri Keri 7.30pm 

Friday 10th of November - The Hawkins Theatre - Papakura 7.30pm 

Sat 11th of November - The Sir Howard Morrison Centre - Rotorua 7.30pm

Sun 12th November - Kawerau Town Hall - Kawerau 2.30pm (Matinee) 

(Please note that due to venue contracts with ticketing agencies each show is on a different ticketing outlet)

Please visit NZHighwaymen.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Highwaymen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 