NZ Highwaymen continue their sell out Tour

By popular demand the New Zealand Highwaymen are back on the road adding 4 more shows in Keri Keri, Papakura, Rotorua and Kawerau

Over 8000 tickets sold through the 20 date tour in May/June 2023 taking the group from Wellsford to Invercargill . Including not only cities but taking music to smaller suburbs and regional rural towns around the country.

The New Zealand’s Highwaymen, between them have recorded over 100 albums, many of which went Gold & Platinum. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see four of NZ’s most loved Country artists performing together ‘live’ on the same stage.

Brendan Dugan, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett, and Dennis Marsh are the NZ Highwaymen.

Their shows have delighted, and the music is familiar, belting out the biggest hits. Although the NZ Highwaymen are known individually in their own right and have toured the country many times in various groups, including the sell-out ‘Highway of Legends’ tour along with the recent 'NZ Highwaymen Tour'.

Their careers have been long and highly successful and today are still some best known names in New Zealand music.

This timeless show with 4 legendary New Zealand artists hits the road together again in November 2023

Thursday 9th of November - The Turner Centre - Keri Keri 7.30pm

Friday 10th of November - The Hawkins Theatre - Papakura 7.30pm

Sat 11th of November - The Sir Howard Morrison Centre - Rotorua 7.30pm

Sun 12th November - Kawerau Town Hall - Kawerau 2.30pm (Matinee)

(Please note that due to venue contracts with ticketing agencies each show is on a different ticketing outlet)

Please visit NZHighwaymen.com

© Scoop Media

