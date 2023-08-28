Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Massive Theatre Company Returns With Half Of The Sky Exploring The Importance Of Whānau

Monday, 28 August 2023, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Massive Theatre

After a hugely successful season in 2019, Massive Theatre Company was to again present Half of the Sky, a heart-warming and tender tale of three sisters and whānau dynamics. That was in September 2021. Instead, Tāmaki Makaurau was plunged into another Level 4 lockdown. Now in 2023, we are proud to finally bring this critically acclaimed work back to the stage.

Half of the Sky brilliantly weaves together themes of love, loss and the importance of familial connections, juxtaposing poignant moments of humour and joy with moving themes of compassion to examine what makes us human. Relatable and resonant, the story explores both love and tension in a perfectly balanced drama, allowing the talented cast to shine in roles that are gritty and complex.

“Distinctly unique to New Zealand and refreshingly funny” – NZ Herald

“A play that makes us think about our priorities and life choices” – Theatrescenes

The Rose sisters journey home for a weekend of birthday celebrations beside their awa. Ny, Rua and Rika find themselves caught in a whirlwind of realisations, as incomplete truths become whole, and the ties that bind their whānau together are tested. A weekend of pitching tents by the river, sharing snacks, hilarious dancing and reminiscing becomes embroiled with lies, loss, and old and new love as the sisters face the inescapable truths of the past and work out what is most important to them.

Half of the Sky is the third work written for Massive Theatre Company by BAFTA-award winning actor and playwright Lennie James, best known for his work on hit TV show Fear The Walking Dead, Save Me and Save Me Too. The show was originally developed in Awahou on the banks of Lake Rotorua, in collaboration with a company of Massive creatives under the direction of Sam Scott. Returning to their roles from the premiere season are long-time Massive collaborators Kura Forrester (Shortland Street, Golden Boy), Max Palamo (The Sons of Charlie Paora, Super City II), and Pat Tafa (The Haka Party, The Wholehearted, Westside). Alongside them are Trae Te Wiki (Under the Vines, Second Unit: What We Do in the Shadows and Hine Kihāwai) and Massive newcomer Roimata Fox (The Haka Party, Waru, The Pā Boys).

The Rotorua performances are dedicated to Massive Theatre Company kaumatua, Ngāmaru Raerino (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), who passed in March 2023, age 79.

NEW PLYMOUTH – TSB Showplace 30 August

ROTORUA – Sir Howard Morrison Centre 7 September

AUCKLAND – Herald Theatre 12 – 16 September

