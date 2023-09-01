New Zealanders Play Games To Level Up



Wellington, 1 September 2023 - Game on, Kiwis! According to the New Zealand Plays report released today by IGEA in conjunction with Bond University, 79% of all New Zealanders play video games, a 6% increase from the previous report. New Zealand Plays (formerly known as Digital New Zealand) is the 7th report in the series spanning 14 years and explores the demographics and behaviours of New Zealand video game players and their attitudes towards games.



“New Zealanders have always loved video games, but this year we can see that this popular medium is growing faster than ever before across a wider demographic. Not only is the average video game player in New Zealand 35 years old, but Kiwi women over 45 years of age are more likely to play video games than men!” said Dr. Jeffrey Brand, Professor at Bond University and author of the report.

“The report reflects that gamers are everyone - highly educated professionals, students, your grandparents or auntie. Video games provide something for everyone.”

"This long running series of research delivered by Dr Brand and Bond University, again highlights the importance of games to the lives of every day New Zealanders. 79% of Kiwis play video games, and they play for fun and joy. Playing games will continue to grow as a popular past time across all age groups, whilever people are looking to create joy in their lives,” said Ron Curry, IGEA CEO.

New Zealand Plays found that the average Kiwi gamer is 35 years old, has played video games for at least 11 years, and spends 97 minutes per day (on average) playing games.

Highlights from the New Zealand Plays report:

79% of all New Zealanders play video games (up from 73%)

94% of New Zealander households have a device for playing video games (up from 92%)

81% of game households have 2 or more devices for playing games

The average age of the New Zealand gamer is 35

48% of New Zealanders who play video games are female

After the age of 45, women play more video games than men

The average New Zealander who plays video games has been playing for 11 years

New Zealanders over 65 years play to be challenged and improve mental health

New Zealander adults of all ages play to:

91% - create feelings of enjoyment

79% - bring joy to their lives

60% - Nurture mental health

Naturally, fun is the main reason all New Zealanders play, regardless of age. For adults who play video games, having fun means:

93% - achieving

80% - exploring

79% - competing

Of adults who play video games:

71% - enjoy building in them

68% - enjoy getting lost in a story

62% - enjoy making mini-games and levels

49% - enjoy attending in-game events

93% of New Zealander parents who play video games do so to connect as a family

Adults think games can:

93% - inspire students to be creative

93% - help students manage stress

89% - improve thinking skills for players of all ages

88% - help students learn science and reading

New Zealander video game players’ top genre choices:

37% - puzzle

32% - action/adventure

22% - board/card

