Lucy Gray Releases Debut Music Video; ‘pretty’

On September 1st 16-year-old Lucy Gray's debut music video; 'pretty’ is, will be released. The Ōtautahi, Christchurch based musician has collaborated with New Zealand Broadcasting School students Sam Clark (Producer), Mary-Jane Brocksmith (Director), Summa Dixon (Director of Photography/Lighting) and Cora Bedwell (Sound/Editor), who conceptualised, and filmed ‘pretty - the music video.’

The video is shot in the style of a short film and follows Lucy resigning to unrequited love, and following a couple's every move unbeknownst to them.

It follows the story of trying to move on from the end of a relationship.

Her visions of the couple have a “film-like” quality to allow the viewer to differentiate between what is real and what is not. The video reflects themes of the song of feeling stuck in the past, longing, and nostalgia; wishing for something that's been lost.

‘pretty’ is a melancholic, nostalgic, ‘pretty’ song that can be described by the line in it ‘stuck in a photograph’; it's being stuck in the past, or stuck with a person that existed in the past.

Lucy Gray is a performer, singer and songwriter and she is currently studying at Hagley School of Music. Her writing is inspired by alternative pop, pop, alternative rock & indie styles, with Gray finding a personal harmony in the less orthodox melodic & conceptual tropes usually associated with these genres.

She currently has three singles out, ‘coffee breath’, ‘pretty’, and ‘Your Name’ which collectively have over 20,000 streams. Her latest singles have been funded by NZ on Air, and her single ‘pretty’ was selected by NZ on Air for their May NewTracks compilation.

© Scoop Media

