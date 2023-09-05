Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lucy Gray Releases Debut Music Video; ‘pretty’

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 7:40 pm
Press Release: Lucy Gray

On September 1st 16-year-old Lucy Gray's debut music video; 'pretty’ is, will be released. The Ōtautahi, Christchurch based musician has collaborated with New Zealand Broadcasting School students Sam Clark (Producer), Mary-Jane Brocksmith (Director), Summa Dixon (Director of Photography/Lighting) and Cora Bedwell (Sound/Editor), who conceptualised, and filmed ‘pretty - the music video.’

The video is shot in the style of a short film and follows Lucy resigning to unrequited love, and following a couple's every move unbeknownst to them.

It follows the story of trying to move on from the end of a relationship.

Her visions of the couple have a “film-like” quality to allow the viewer to differentiate between what is real and what is not. The video reflects themes of the song of feeling stuck in the past, longing, and nostalgia; wishing for something that's been lost.

‘pretty’ is a melancholic, nostalgic, ‘pretty’ song that can be described by the line in it ‘stuck in a photograph’; it's being stuck in the past, or stuck with a person that existed in the past.

Lucy Gray is a performer, singer and songwriter and she is currently studying at Hagley School of Music. Her writing is inspired by alternative pop, pop, alternative rock & indie styles, with Gray finding a personal harmony in the less orthodox melodic & conceptual tropes usually associated with these genres.

She currently has three singles out, ‘coffee breath’, ‘pretty’, and ‘Your Name’ which collectively have over 20,000 streams. Her latest singles have been funded by NZ on Air, and her single ‘pretty’ was selected by NZ on Air for their May NewTracks compilation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lucy Gray on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 