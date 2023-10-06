Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Bookshops Launch Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Friday, 6 October 2023, 6:11 am
Press Release: BookHub

New Zealand is set to be the first country in the English-speaking world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores; called BookHub, it will be a game changer for local booklovers.

Launched tomorrow (7 October) on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from more than 70 bookstores around the motu - all in one place.

Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand’s project manager for BookHub Tony Moores says the site is a major disrupter to online bookselling.

“We’re proud to have developed the only website in the English-speaking world that offers book buyers access to the inventory of independent bookstores nationwide, all in one place.

“With more than a million local and international titles to choose from, Bookhub’s introduction means there is now a site for Kiwis to buy their books online that supports our bookstores.

An independent study commissioned in 2021 by Read NZ Te Pou Muramura found that 35% of New Zealanders bought their books online from overseas websites.

“We want online book buyers to choose BookHub. Using the site is more sustainable and it means consumers’ money stays here in New Zealand, supporting local economies and communities. It also means faster delivery of books.”

Mr Moores adds that buyers can liaise directly with a locally-based bookseller about their order, not a web bot or an online submission form.

“BookHub stands up to commercial and offshore competitors and at the same time enhances existing New Zealand bookshop websites.”

Publishers Association of NZ – Te Rau o Tākupu (PANZ) association director Catriona Ferguson says BookHub is the online platform that the industry has been waiting for.

“Taking an ingenious approach to highlighting local booksellers, BookHub has the power to transform the book retail landscape in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“PANZ warmly welcomes the opportunity for increasing sales for booksellers and publishers from Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Ms Ferguson.

National Bookshop Day will be celebrated with events in bookstores around the motu. See all the events here.

