World-class Work Celebrated At The National Best Design Awards 2023

Another year of world-class excellence in Aotearoa New Zealand’s design scene was celebrated on Friday evening, with hundreds of designers gathering for the biggest occasion on the Australasian design calendar - the Best Design Awards.

Hosted by Toi Manahau Designers Institute of New Zealand (DINZ), the Best Design Awards recognises the strongest work produced across eight core categories: Digital, Product, Toitanga, Graphic, Moving Image, Spatial, Value of Design, and Public Good.

Returning to its pre-pandemic home, the Viaduct Events Centre, the fabulous evening was MC’d by Jennifer Ward-Lealand and saw exceptional designers and studios singled out with Black, Purple, Gold, Silver or Bronze pins for their achievements in their field.

Cathy Veninga, Chief Executive of DINZ says, “I can speak on behalf of this year’s convenors and judges when I say we were blown away by the calibre of entries, and it’s energising to see Kiwi design go from strength to strength, even on a world stage.”

“The winning projects told important, engaging stories and dealt with confronting themes, offered innovative solutions to real problems, and pushed the boundaries of what design can do, whilst showing exceptional technical craft. It’s a privilege to bring the DINZ community together, and I can’t wait to see what next year holds,” adds Cathy.

The Best Design Awards were established in 1988 and have been held annually since 1996. All winner’s entries can be viewed online at www.bestawards.co.nz.

