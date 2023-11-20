Invitation To Join The 45th Anniversary Celebrations At The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge

Fresh on the back of taking out the Supreme Award at the recent Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards, Taupō invites you to enjoy everything on offer in the Central Plateau and join the 45th edition of the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

Excitement is building around Great Lake Taupō as enthusiasts, riders, and supporters gear up for the milestone 45th anniversary running of Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge to be held this Saturday, November 25th.

Back in 1977, 26 avid cyclists took to the start line at the very first Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge to circumnavigate the lake. And now, 45 editions later, the event is iconic and still going strong, with thousands of riders set to take on one of seven event categories this Saturday, 40 of whom will ride around the lake twice!

It's not too late to be a part of this exhilarating event. There's still time to register! Offering an impressive array of categories and course lengths catering to all abilities – from sealed roads to gravel and mountain biking – there's an event suited for everyone, from the young to the seasoned cyclist and the enthusiastic supporter.

There are some pretty amazing athletes taking on the course this year. Bryony Botha who placed placing 3rd in the Individual Pursuit and 2nd in the Team Pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow in August, Sammie Maxwell, three-time defending XCO National Champion and 2022 XCE and XCM National Champion, Paracyclist Nick Blincoe, a member of the NZ High Performance Cycling Team and currently working to qualify for the Paralympics in Paris in 2024, ex All Black Ian Jones and X5 World Champion triathlete Terenzo Bozzone are all amped and ready to take on the event.

Plus legendary Colin Anderson, who completed his 100th lap of the lake in 2019, is back for more taking on the 2 lap Enduro. Local riders, Sheryl Duncan, will doing her 25th Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge event and Taupō library legend, Kevin Colins will be riding the bike that event patron Walter de Bont rode in the very first Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge in 1977!

With a ‘back to future-esque’ theme surrounding this year’s event, organisers are paying homage to the event’s history by relocating the start and finish line back to Tongariro Street, bringing the action even closer to the CBD with the event village to be located back on Tongariro North Domain. Round the Lake and Enduro riders can also expect a blast from the past, as this year’s course will take in the full length of Poihipi Road before heading towards the southern end of Lake Taupo as in years gone by.

And not far from the finish line, riders will be able to be cheered on to the finish by locals and supporters alike as they ride through the newly finished award winning CBD transformation area including the amazing Te Ātea space.

Whether taking part, cheering from the sideline or enjoying the vibrancy of the Event Village, the event’s 45th running is sure to be a memorable one for everyone.

Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge event and entry information can be found at: www.cyclechallenge.com

