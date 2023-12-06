Okains Bay Museum's Christmas Displays Sparkle With Creativity

As dusk settled over Okains Bay last Saturday, the Museum buzzed with excitement as the community gathered for the third annual "Christmas at the Museum" exhibition. With the flick of a switch, 14 Christmas-themed displays transformed the Museum's spaces into a wonderland.

This year's exhibition boasts an even higher standard than the last, thanks to the dedication of local organisations, groups, and whanau from Okains Bay and Christchurch. Each team poured their creativity into crafting their unique displays, drawing inspiration from their passions, surroundings, and even a year's worth of planning.

"The competition is getting fierce!" laughs Wendy Riley, Museum General Manager. "But that's what makes it so special. Everyone wants to create something unique and magical."

Interactive delights like Underground Overground Archaeology's tree and Tiakitanga Pūtaiao Aotearoa's (Biosecurity New Zealand) offering invite visitors to delve into local history and discover the importance of biosecurity.

Others, like Te Wānanga o Aotearoa's student weavers, showcase their artistic talents with "Te Whetū Kirihimete – Christmas Stars," two woven masterpieces inspired by their learning and friendships.

And then there's "Pacific Ebb & Flow," a captivating installation by Pioneer Crafters, a group of friends who met through exercise classes. This piece brings together windswept and sea-kissed creations collected from local beaches.

From paracord and clay to shells and driftwood, the creativity on display is as diverse as the community itself. Each piece reflects the unique spirit of its creators, weaving a tapestry of festive joy throughout the Museum.

"Christmas at the Museum" runs until 13th January 2024, and is a must-see for anyone seeking a dose of holiday magic. Grab your loved ones and wander through the Okains Bay Museum, where Christmas lights twinkle alongside the stories of our community.

Open hours and admission details can be found on the Museum's website: okainsbaymuseum.co.nz

